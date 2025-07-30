403
Spokesman: China Supports Mideast Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, July 30 (KUNA) -- China affirmed, Wednesday, that it was against the Israeli occupation's military escalation in the Gaza Strip and its prevention of much-needed humanitarian aid, while expressing its support to the long-sought two-state solution for the Middle East.
Responding to questions from the press on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the recent UK and French announcements on the potential recognition of Palestinian statehood, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that Beijing was following the situation in the Strip with serious concern.
An estimated 74 people died from starvation in the Gaza Strip this year, according to a WHO report, said Guo, stressing that addressing with the core issue of the Palestinian cause would put an end to war and the humanitarian crisis.
Referring to the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution held July 28-29, the official expressed strong support towards the outcome of the conference and thanked Saudi Arabia, France and the UN for organizing it.
During its participation in the conference, China called for efforts for a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to end the largest humanitarian crisis in the 21st century. (end)
