Digitalx Seeks To Boost Solutions To Meet Dubai's Smart City Ambitions
DigitalX -a strategic subsidiary of Digital Dewa - is redefining workplace communication, events technology, and digital transformation in line with Dubai's smart city ambitions. From advanced AV solutions to future-ready innovations, DigitalX is helping organizations across sectors accelerate their journey toward a more connected, efficient, and immersive digital future.
DigitalX was established with a vision to drive digital excellence through innovative technologies and tailored digital services.“Our goal is to empower enterprises, government entities, and strategic partners to realize their digital ambitions while aligning with Dubai's smart and sustainable vision. From digital assets to AV solutions and events tech, we provide full-spectrum support for future-focused transformation,” said Marwan Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer.Recommended For You
Excerpts from an interview:
How is DigitalX transforming workplace communication with its AV solutions?
We provide comprehensive AV solutions that elevate the entire workplace experience. From Command & Control Rooms that centralize monitoring and decision-making, to Smart Meeting Rooms with integrated AV tech that ensures seamless collaboration, we help organizations turn every meeting into a productive and engaging session. Our Smart Interactive Solutions and LED Wall offerings add a dynamic, high-impact visual layer that enhances communication and audience engagement.
What differentiates DigitalX's AV offerings from traditional solutions?
Our solutions are designed with scalability, integration, and user experience in mind. Unlike conventional AV setups, our systems are smart, interconnected, and intuitive. Whether it's remote collaboration, real-time control room operations, or immersive presentations, we help clients transform their spaces into innovation hubs-backed by the latest in digital AV technology.
How does DigitalX leverage technology to improve the event experience?
We provide end-to-end tech solutions for events-from smart registration systems and RFID attendance cards to full tech support. These solutions ensure streamlined operations, real-time monitoring, and improved attendee experience. Whether it's a corporate summit or a government expo, we ensure that the event runs smoothly and leaves a lasting impression.
What makes DigitalX a trusted partner for large-scale events?
Our combination of deep technical expertise, robust infrastructure, and a client-first mindset makes us a reliable partner. We don't just provide technology-we ensure operational continuity, security, and a smooth on-ground experience. That's why government entities and private corporations alike trust us with their most high-profile events.
What's next for DigitalX as you continue to grow under Digital Dewa?
Our focus remains on enabling sustainable digital transformation across sectors. We are constantly exploring new technologies like AI, IoT, and XR to enhance our offerings. As Dubai continues to cement its position as a smart city leader, DigitalX will be right at the forefront-offering the tools, expertise, and vision to make that future a reality.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment