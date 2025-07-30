Digitalx Seeks To Boost Solutions To Meet Dubai's Smart City Ambitions

DigitalX -a strategic subsidiary of Digital Dewa - is redefining workplace communication, events technology, and digital transformation in line with Dubai's smart city ambitions. From advanced AV solutions to future-ready innovations, DigitalX is helping organizations across sectors accelerate their journey toward a more connected, efficient, and immersive digital future.

DigitalX was established with a vision to drive digital excellence through innovative technologies and tailored digital services.“Our goal is to empower enterprises, government entities, and strategic partners to realize their digital ambitions while aligning with Dubai's smart and sustainable vision. From digital assets to AV solutions and events tech, we provide full-spectrum support for future-focused transformation,” said Marwan Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer.

Excerpts from an interview:

How is DigitalX transforming workplace communication with its AV solutions?

We provide comprehensive AV solutions that elevate the entire workplace experience. From Command & Control Rooms that centralize monitoring and decision-making, to Smart Meeting Rooms with integrated AV tech that ensures seamless collaboration, we help organizations turn every meeting into a productive and engaging session. Our Smart Interactive Solutions and LED Wall offerings add a dynamic, high-impact visual layer that enhances communication and audience engagement.

What differentiates DigitalX's AV offerings from traditional solutions?

Our solutions are designed with scalability, integration, and user experience in mind. Unlike conventional AV setups, our systems are smart, interconnected, and intuitive. Whether it's remote collaboration, real-time control room operations, or immersive presentations, we help clients transform their spaces into innovation hubs-backed by the latest in digital AV technology.

How does DigitalX leverage technology to improve the event experience?

We provide end-to-end tech solutions for events-from smart registration systems and RFID attendance cards to full tech support. These solutions ensure streamlined operations, real-time monitoring, and improved attendee experience. Whether it's a corporate summit or a government expo, we ensure that the event runs smoothly and leaves a lasting impression.

What makes DigitalX a trusted partner for large-scale events?

Our combination of deep technical expertise, robust infrastructure, and a client-first mindset makes us a reliable partner. We don't just provide technology-we ensure operational continuity, security, and a smooth on-ground experience. That's why government entities and private corporations alike trust us with their most high-profile events.

What's next for DigitalX as you continue to grow under Digital Dewa?

Our focus remains on enabling sustainable digital transformation across sectors. We are constantly exploring new technologies like AI, IoT, and XR to enhance our offerings. As Dubai continues to cement its position as a smart city leader, DigitalX will be right at the forefront-offering the tools, expertise, and vision to make that future a reality.