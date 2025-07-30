Look: 53-Year-Old Dubai Doctor Defies Injury To Scale Europe's Highest Peak

A 53-year-old Indian expat and full-time medical professional in Dubai has become one of the oldest Indian women from the UAE to summit Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak at 5,642 metres.

Dr Kiran Vemuri reached the summit on July 10, days after sustaining a leg injury that nearly forced her to pull out of the expedition.

“What makes this summit especially meaningful is that I undertook it 10 days after a leg injury,” she said.“At this stage of life, women often fight not just physical but societal limitations. My climb was about proving to myself and others that resilience, grit, and belief can defy age and setbacks."

A long-time Dubai resident, Dr Vemuri lives in Executive Towers, Business Bay. Her training ground? The stairs of her own building.

“My tower has 41 floors and I used to climb 100 floors in 40 minutes, about 2.5 rounds up,” she said.“It helped build stamina, and since it was right outside my door, there were no excuses.”

Her successful Elbrus ascent is the latest milestone in a two-decade-long passion for high-altitude trekking. Her list of past adventures spans continents: Everest Base Camp (5,364m), Roopkund (5,029m), Rupin Pass (4,650m), Kilimanjaro (5,895m), and Stok Kangri (6,153m).

“Kilimanjaro happened way back in 2012. Elbrus was a natural next step, but mentally, it was harder,” she said.

She likened her journey to the Bollywood film Vijay 69, in which a 69-year-old man trains for a triathlon.“He doesn't do it for medals. He does it to feel alive again,” she said.“This climb was my version of Vijay 69.”

The knee injury nearly derailed her plans.“I was honestly quite shaken and worried. I had pain even walking, forget climbing a mountain. I could barely take the parking stairs,” she said.

Under medical supervision, she followed a strict recovery plan. Two days before departure, she got the go-ahead. "Armed with painkillers, knee support and prayers, I went ahead.”

She described the summit as euphoric.“That moment is not about milestones. It's pure gratitude. I prayed to the morning sun and thanked the universe. It felt powerful, like real, money-can't-buy happiness.”

The climb had its share of challenges. While the ascent was steady, the descent tested her mental limits.

"While descending, I hit a psychological wall," she said. "I told the trek guide, 'It's not my job to get back to base; that's your problem.' He laughed and said, 'That's not my job either. You can stay here forever.' It was both scary and funny. But when the goalpost is clear, willpower gets you through."

Since her return, she's been flooded with messages from women.“Many women I know, including some of my classmates, are grandmothers now, which is nice. There are people telling women in their 50s: to slow down.'

“I wanted to send a different message: You can pause. You can rest. But don't slow down. There's still so much to explore, to feel, to experience. Whether it's a mountain, a new passion, or charity, 50s is the new 40s.”

Her family was worried, especially after her injury, but never wavered in support.“My husband, my sons Shrikar and Krish, and the extended family were behind me all the way,” she said.

Next up for Dr Vemuri is Mount Mont Blanc, planned for next year. "There's always a next,” she said.