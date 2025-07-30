EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results

Stable momentum: In a challenging market environment, CENIT achieved the strongest half-year sales figures in its history, with the economic environment requiring an adjustment to the forecast.

Stuttgart, July 30, 2025 – Despite a challenging economic environment, CENIT Group is reporting the strongest half-year sales figures in the company's history, generating revenues of 103.7 mEUR (previous year: 99.4 mEUR/+4.4%). However, challenges related to the development of the US subsidiary Analysis Prime and customer behavior influenced by the economic situation are having a negative impact on operating earnings. CENIT achieves an EBIT of -3.7 mEUR in the first half-year 2025 (previous year: 2.0 mEUR). Analysis Prime, which was just acquired in the fiscal year 2024, has not yet met expectations and contributed to the Group's half-year results with a negative result of around -1.6 mEUR. The transformation of the PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) segment, which is currently in progress, is proceeding as expected, but is contributing to the half-year results with a negative effect of approximately -3.8 mEUR. It is encouraging to note that operating cash flow for the first half year remained stable at around 10% of revenue, as in the same period of the previous year. In line with the results achieved in the first half of 2025, the forecast for the full 2025 financial year has been revised. Due to the continuing impact of the economic environment on business expectations and the challenges associated with the development of Analysis Prime, the Management Board now anticipates revenue of at least 205.0 mEUR and an EBIT of at least -1.5 mEUR. It should be noted that the Management Board expects only a temporary slowdown in business. The medium-term management targets (Strategy 2030) remain unchanged. Business Development

Sales of CENIT's own software increased slightly from EUR 9,291 k to EUR 9,561 k (+2.9%) Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment increased by 12.0% to EUR 43,905 k (previous year: EUR 39,210 k). Sales of third-party software decreased by -1.2% to EUR 50,152 k (previous year: EUR 50,771 k). Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 62,698 k (previous year: EUR 57,463 k) and thus increased by 9.1%. CENIT achieved an EBITDA of EUR 1,201 k (previous year: EUR 5,796 k/-79.3%) and an EBIT of EUR -3,685 k (previous year: EUR 2,006 k). Earnings per share amounted to -54.5 Cent (previous year: 1.3 Cent). Asset and Financial Situation

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 39,779 k (Dec. 31, 2024: EUR 47,437 k) in the course of the above-mentioned development. The equity ratio amounted to 25.6% (Dec. 31, 2024: 30.3%). Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 20,593 k (Dec. 31, 2024: EUR 16,457 k). Operating cash flow totaled EUR 9,990 k (previous year: EUR 11,150 k), mainly due to the change in working capital. Employees

As of June 30, 2025, the number of employees in the Group was 945 (Dec. 31, 2024: 984). Personnel expenses of the CENIT Group increased partly in connection with the acquisition of Analysis Prime to EUR 52,304 k (previous year: EUR 43,081 k). The complete quarterly report as of June 30, 2025 will follow as announced on August 1, 2025 and will be available on our website:

About CENIT:

CENIT shapes the future of sustainable digitalization with vision, strategy and a passion for innovation. For more than 35 years, CENIT has been an experienced partner to business, developing holistic IT solutions for client companies from key industries like automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, financial services and retail. On the strength of deep process expertise and technology excellence, the company supports clients on their path toward sustainable digital transformation, opening up new opportunities for growth and added value. CENIT collaborates with its customers to strategically develop innovative technologies. The portfolio combines high-performance software with targeted consulting on system architecture, integration and operation. CENIT focuses particularly on product lifecycle management and digital manufacturing – technologies that promote automation, boost efficiency and drive innovation. To serve its customers by making digitalization effective and profitable, CENIT employs around 1.000 people worldwide. Contact:

This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.

