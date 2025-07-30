Stable Momentum: In A Challenging Market Environment, CENIT Achieved The Strongest Half-Year Sales Figures In Its History, With The Economic Environment Requiring An Adjustment To The Forecast.
|
EQS-News: CENIT AG
/ Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results
Stuttgart, July 30, 2025 – Despite a challenging economic environment, CENIT Group is reporting the strongest half-year sales figures in the company's history, generating revenues of 103.7 mEUR (previous year: 99.4 mEUR/+4.4%). However, challenges related to the development of the US subsidiary Analysis Prime and customer behavior influenced by the economic situation are having a negative impact on operating earnings. CENIT achieves an EBIT of -3.7 mEUR in the first half-year 2025 (previous year: 2.0 mEUR).
Analysis Prime, which was just acquired in the fiscal year 2024, has not yet met expectations and contributed to the Group's half-year results with a negative result of around -1.6 mEUR. The transformation of the PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) segment, which is currently in progress, is proceeding as expected, but is contributing to the half-year results with a negative effect of approximately -3.8 mEUR.
It is encouraging to note that operating cash flow for the first half year remained stable at around 10% of revenue, as in the same period of the previous year.
In line with the results achieved in the first half of 2025, the forecast for the full 2025 financial year has been revised. Due to the continuing impact of the economic environment on business expectations and the challenges associated with the development of Analysis Prime, the Management Board now anticipates revenue of at least 205.0 mEUR and an EBIT of at least -1.5 mEUR.
It should be noted that the Management Board expects only a temporary slowdown in business. The medium-term management targets (Strategy 2030) remain unchanged.
Business Development
Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 62,698 k (previous year: EUR 57,463 k) and thus increased by 9.1%. CENIT achieved an EBITDA of EUR 1,201 k (previous year: EUR 5,796 k/-79.3%) and an EBIT of EUR -3,685 k (previous year: EUR 2,006 k). Earnings per share amounted to -54.5 Cent (previous year: 1.3 Cent).
Asset and Financial Situation
Employees
The complete quarterly report as of June 30, 2025 will follow as announced on August 1, 2025 and will be available on our website:
Contact:
Additional Information:
This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.
30.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment