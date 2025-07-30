403
Qatar Chamber Holds Workshop On Operational Systems, Growth
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber, in co-operation with the Young Entrepreneurs Club, has organised a workshop titled 'Operational Systems for Multi-Unit Growth'.
The session, delivered by Snoonu founder and CEO Hamad Mubarak al-Hajri, was attended by more than 200 participants, including entrepreneurs, innovators, and individuals interested in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurship.
During the workshop, al-Hajri shared the journey of Snoonu, highlighting the challenges the company faced and how it managed to achieve remarkable success. He also referred to Snoonu's recent deal with the Saudi company Jahez.
Al-Hajri discussed how to adopt an effective operational system that supports the expansion of startups. He also responded to various questions from the audience, which addressed several topics related to entrepreneurship, building sustainable and scalable businesses, and the tools that contribute to their success. He emphasised the impact of direct and operational costs on profit margins.
