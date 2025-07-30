Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Exhaust Fan And Dehumidifier Unit (CSK-718)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new exhaust fan and dehumidifier unit to help maintain clean, fresh, odor-free air in the bathroom and home," said an inventor, from Johns Island, S.C., "so I invented the BATH FRESH. My design would also reduce mold, and it could provide positive pressure."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective exhaust fan and dehumidifier unit for a bathroom. In doing so, it helps keep the bathroom and home smelling fresh. It also reduces mold and mildew, and it helps improve the air quality of the bathroom and home. The invention features a multi-functional design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial bathrooms.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CSK-718, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

