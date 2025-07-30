J&K CM Omar In Gujarat To Woo Tourists Back To Kashmir Post-Pahalgam Attack
Omar Abdullah is also expected to visit the Statue of Unity, followed by a crucial meeting with Gujarat's leading tour operators in Gandhinagar.
On Wednesday evening, he met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
The outreach comes amid efforts to reassure travellers and re-establish Jammu and Kashmir as a safe and attractive destination.
“Whenever tourism has picked up in Jammu and Kashmir in the past three to four decades, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal have consistently been key contributors,” said Omar Abdullah, expressing confidence that Gujarati tourists will soon return in significant numbers.
Omar Abdullah has raised sharp questions over the security and intelligence failures that led to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, demanding accountability from both the Union government and local administration.
Speaking to the media during his Gujarat visit, Abdullah pointed out that the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir had himself admitted a lapse in both intelligence and security.
“If there was a failure, someone must be held responsible. While the three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack have been neutralised, no action has been taken on those accountable for the systemic failure,” he said.
He also took a jibe at the Centre's long-standing claims post-Article 370 abrogation.“In 2019, they promised that removing Article 370 would eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. It's been five years since, and terrorists are still being killed. What does that say about those promises?” Omar Abdullah questioned.
On April 22, 2025, terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Meadow, killing 26 people, including Hindu pilgrims, a Nepali national, and a local.
The attack, linked to Pakistan-backed terror group The Resistance Front, sparked national outrage and raised questions over security lapses. Three terrorists involved were later killed in a counter-operation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment