Freddy's Partners With Kids In Need Foundation In August Fundraiser


2025-07-30 12:31:08
WICHITA, Kan., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® will be participating in a month-long giveback with its national charity partner, Kids In Need Foundation , an organization that provides teachers and students in under-resourced schools with the supplies they need to succeed. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, guests will have the option to give back to Kids In Need by rounding up to the nearest dollar in-restaurant. For more information, visit freddys25/ .

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

