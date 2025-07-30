Freddy's Partners With Kids In Need Foundation In August Fundraiser

WICHITA, Kan., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® will be participating in a month-long giveback with its national charity partner, Kids In Need Foundation , an organization that provides teachers and students in under-resourced schools with the supplies they need to succeed. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, guests will have the option to give back to Kids In Need by rounding up to the nearest dollar in-restaurant. For more information, visit freddys25/ .

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED