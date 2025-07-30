Freddy's Partners With Kids In Need Foundation In August Fundraiser
WICHITA, Kan., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® will be participating in a month-long giveback with its national charity partner, Kids In Need Foundation , an organization that provides teachers and students in under-resourced schools with the supplies they need to succeed. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, guests will have the option to give back to Kids In Need by rounding up to the nearest dollar in-restaurant. For more information, visit freddys25/ .
SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & SteakburgersWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment