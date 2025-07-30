REMINDER: XTI Aerospace Live Investor Webinar Hosted By Redchip On July 31St At 4:15 P.M. EST

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA ) ("XTI"), a pioneer in xVTOL and powered-lift aircraft solutions, would like to remind investors to register and join a webinar featuring XTI Aerospace's Chairman and CEO, Scott Pomeroy to be held on July 31, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event will be hosted by RedChip Companies and a live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

XTI Aerospace will share its vision for transforming regional air mobility and discuss the TriFan 600 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft. With approximately $3 billion in conditional pre-orders and reservations, XTI is targeting an expanding market, expected by Morgan Stanley to be valued at $9 trillion by 2050. XTI believes the TriFan 600 is a category-defining aircraft that bridges the gap between helicopters and business airplanes for regional travel.

The webinar will highlight XTI's plans to power the vertical economy, its differentiated position in the xVTOL sector and key milestones on the path to commercialization of the TriFan 600.

To register for the free webinar, please visit:

Questions can be pre-submitted to [email protected] or online during the live event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Company's investor relations website at by July 31, 2025 until October 31, 2025.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace ) (Nasdaq: XTIA ) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds in excess of 300 mph and nearly 1,000 miles of range, creating an entirely new category – the xVTOL. Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon ) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI, please visit XTIAerospace and follow XTI on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements about the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's technology, and XTI's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI Aerospace and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations, which include, but are not limited to, the fact that XTI's aviation program is in the pre-revenue stage and that XTI has not yet manufactured any non-prototype aircraft or delivered any aircraft to a customer, and the risk that XTI's conditional pre-orders and reservations for the TriFan 600 aircraft are canceled, modified, delayed or not placed and that XTI must return refundable deposits. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

