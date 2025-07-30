NASA AWARDS ALASKA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY (APU) NEARLY $5 MILLION FOR MICROPLASTIC RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The AAWA lab is designed to be a self-sustaining lab equipped and accredited to test water samples throughout the state for microplastics and PFAS. Once the lab finishes the accreditation process with the California State Water Resources Control Board (CSWRCB), it will be one of the only labs capable of testing for microplastics in Alaska. The next priority will be to obtain the instrumentation necessary to test water samples for PFAS , another incredibly pressing public and environmental health issue as well.

This project is led by APU chemistry professor Dr. Dee Barker , with support from APU colleagues Nate Anderson and Dr. Jason Geck . APU faculty are partnering with Dr. Denise Thorson of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Dr. Chris Ruff (University of Michigan), Shelly Moore (Moore Institute for Plastic Pollution Research), Dr. Angelica Rodriguez (Jet Propulsion Lab), and Mathew Bonnema (Jet Propulsion Lab). This team is investigating how microplastics move through water systems, from the equator to the Arctic, and what their impacts are on ecosystems, wildlife, and human health in Alaska.

Microplastics (tiny plastic fragments less than 5 millimeters in size) have been detected in nearly every ecosystem on Earth. In Alaska, they've been detected in traditional subsistence foods and remote waterways , yet little is known about their scale or their effects on communities and ecosystems. Alarmingly, research shows that the Arctic Basin has some of the highest concentrations of microplastics in the world's oceans.

To close these critical knowledge gaps, APU's research takes a "One Health" approach , integrating Western scientific methods with Alaska Native Traditional Ways of Knowledge. This holistic lens prioritizes the health of people, animals, and the environment, especially in the communities most affected.

Year One Progress

The first year of the grant was spent building up the instrumental and analytical capabilities of APU's AWWA Lab to match California's microplastics-accredited labs. Dr. Barker adopted the CSWRCB's protocols-the only standardized method in the U.S.-for identifying and analyzing microplastics. APU now houses the fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) IS50 with IR microscope (RaptIR), an advanced imaging system capable of detecting plastic particles as small as 5 microns. Dr. Barker has also had the company that sells the necessary research equipment, ThermoFisher Scientific , visit APU's campus to scout the feasibility of housing the PFAS instrumentation with a possible location on campus determined!

"We're now able to create high-resolution images that not only confirm whether a particle is plastic, but also map exactly where it appears on a sample," said Dr. Barker. "That level of precision is vital, especially when you consider the serious health concerns associated with microplastics, such as cardiovascular disease, preterm birth, and cancer."

The APU-led research is focused on three key areas:



Detection : Use highly sensitive instruments to confirm and identify microplastics in Alaska's water sources.



Tracking : Leverage NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite system to monitor water surface anomalies and trace microplastic migration from the equator to the poles.

Exploration : Collect samples from glaciers, rural and urban watersheds, coastal waterways, high-elevation snow, and traditional drinking water sources.

Education, Internships, and Community Engagement

The grant also includes a strong educational component aimed at developing the next generation of scientists. APU students will benefit from internships, tuition stipends, and funded research opportunities, working alongside NASA and university researchers. NASA and the federal government are focusing on increasing a technically skilled workforce, which is one of the central components of this research project. APU students are able to develop much-needed skills in various scientific disciplines, so that they can best prepare for sustainable and well-paying jobs upon graduation.

Last summer, APU's Tumyaraa Program brought Alaska Native students from rural villages to campus to explore microplastic research firsthand. Many had never used microscopes before. "It was really thrilling for me to see how enthusiastic they were," said Dr. Barker. "They were filtering water and identifying particles using fluorescent tags. It was a powerful moment of discovery."

The center also plans to engage K-12 students and community members through workshops and outreach efforts that range from raising awareness to teaching data collection skills and offering practical solutions for plastic pollution.

Microplastics Research & Education Center Objectives

Research:



Detect and confirm microplastics in Alaskan waterways using validated scientific methods.



Track microplastics globally using satellite technology.

Map microplastics across the water cycle, from glaciers to ocean columns.

Education:



Expand access to scientific training and career development for APU students.



Deepen NASA and academic collaborations.

Connect Alaska Native and rural communities with environmental health research impacting their ecosystems and food systems.

Dr. Barker's interest in microplastics began when she analyzed bottled water using FTIR and found traces of plastic. Her subsequent research revealed microplastics in pristine waters across Alaska, including a remote village known for high water quality. "Too many studies stop at saying 'this looks like plastic,'" she noted. "But unless we identify and confirm it, we risk spreading misinformation."

Now, with support from NASA, APU is building a world-class research center rooted in Alaska-advancing both science and education in the fight against microplastics.

