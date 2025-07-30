Indian Army Conducts Capability Enhancement Demonstration In Deserts Of Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 30 (IANS) The Chetak Corps of the Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command conducted 'Capability Enhancement Demonstration' on Wednesday in the deserts of Rajasthan, an official said on Wednesday.

The formations also showcased innovative and high-tech measures in counter drone operations. The demonstration also validated the operational skills of the users of the air space in an intense Electronic Warfare environment.

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of Sapta Shakti Command witnessed the Capability Development Demonstration and commended the high standards of in-house capabilities developed by the formations. He highlighted the pivotal role of technological prowess in future combat scenarios and emphasised upon continuously leveraging the disruptive technologies to enhance Indian Army's Operational Capabilities.

Taking to X, South Western Command, Indian Army wrote: "Battle prowess and self-reliance are the pillars of victory. In the blazing deserts of Rajasthan, #ChetakCorps of #SaptaShaktiCommand showcased a powerful Capability Enhancement Exercise, highlighting in-house innovations in Drone Warfare including Kamikaze Capability and cutting-edge Counter-Drone Tech developed by the Warriors of Sapta Shakti Command.

"#LtGenManjinderSingh, #ArmyCdr #SaptaShaktiCommand witnessed the Exercise and lauded the high standards of Operational Innovations. He emphasised the critical role of Technological Dominance in future conflicts and the need to continuously harness Disruptive Technologies to boost India's Combat Edge. Innovation. Precision. Self-Reliance."

The Army Commander lauded all participants for their dedication towards duty and urged them to continue maintaining the highest standards of Operational Preparedness.

Self-reliance in drone warfare strengthens national security and enhances military's tactical edge in modern asymmetric conflict scenarios. It is critical for ensuring strategic autonomy, rapid innovation, and operational effectiveness.

The Capability Enhancement Demonstration by Chetak Corps confirms the unwavering commitment of Sapta Shakti command to achieve Technological Dominance to boost India's combat edge, said Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

The Chetak Corps is a formation of the Indian Army's South Western Command, also known as the Sapta Shakti Command.

This formation of the Army is primarily responsible for defending the country's western border in the Punjab and Rajasthan regions.

The Sapta Shakti Command has headquarters in Jaipur, was established in 2005 to address threats along the the India-Pakistan border