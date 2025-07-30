AFRICA FOOD SHOW CÔTE D'ivoire 2025: DRIVING AGRIFOOD TRANSFORMATION IN WEST AFRICA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Get ready for a milestone moment in West Africa's agrifood evolution, theis set to take place fromat the prestigious. This premier event is a must-attend gathering for investors, government officials, agri-tech innovators, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the globe.

AFS Côte d'Ivoire is the third in a powerful pan-African series, following successful editions in Kenya and Morocco. It brings together producers, processors, buyers, investors, and thought leaders with the mission to modernize Africa's food value chain.

In 2025, Côte d'Ivoire's agriculture sector continues to drive economic growth, contributing around 17.9% of GDP and employing nearly half of the country's workforce. Agricultural output grew by approximately 3.5%, with significant increases in rice production, projected to reach 1.6 million tonnes by the end of the 2025/2026 season, reflecting a 7% rise from the previous year.

Key commodities such as cocoa and cashews have shown strong performance. Cocoa production is set to reach 1.8 million tonnes, up from 1.76 million tonnes in the prior season, while cashew production is expected to rise to 1.3 million tonnes. The growth in cashew production is partly due to improved domestic policies, despite challenges from shifting international market dynamics.



120+ Exhibitors

4,000+ Professional Visitors

Representation from 15+ Countries 10+ Expert-Led Conference Sessions



Trade Exhibition : Explore the full spectrum of the agrifood industry, from raw materials and ingredients to advanced processing equipment, logistics, cold chain, and packaging solutions.

Knowledge Hub : Attend expert panels and workshops focused on food security, regulatory trends, cross-border trade, sustainability, and technological advancements.

VIP Buyer Program & B2B Matchmaking : Curated networking with global buyers, investors, and policy-makers to facilitate impactful partnerships.

Live Demonstrations and Culinary Experiences : Discover innovations, new products, and enjoy real-time tastings and food prep showcases. Networking Lounge : Dedicated spaces for strategic dialogue, public-private cooperation, and investment discussions.



Government and Policy Makers : Promote national initiatives, shape regulatory discussions, and attract investments into the agricultural sector.

Investors and Private Equity Firms : Identify frontier markets in processing, sustainable farming, and agritech infrastructure.

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods.(FMCG) and Agribusiness Leaders : Expand regional supply chains and secure quality sourcing partners.

Agri-Tech Companies and Startups : Launch, demo, and deploy innovations in automation, AI, IoT, and precision agriculture. International Organisations and NGOs : Connect on critical themes such as food security, rural development, climate resilience, and inclusive value chains.

At the heart of our mission lies strong collaboration with leading institutions dedicated to agricultural innovation, trade facilitation, and sustainable development. We are proud to be supported by a network of influential partners whose expertise and reach strengthen our impact across local and international markets.

Together, we are driving meaningful change and advancing agricultural excellence.

We are also honored to haveas ourenhancing global connectivity between buyers and trusted Chinese suppliers.

This year'sincludes influential platforms such as:

Each of these media organisations brings unique regional insights and extensive industry reach, helping to spotlight innovations, investment opportunities, and policy developments that shape Africa's food and agriculture landscape



Dates : 13–15 August 2025

Venue : Sofitel Tour Ivoire Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

Organizer : MIE EVENTS

The Africa Food Show Côte d'Ivoire 2025 offers a unique platform to connect with key decision-makers, uncover high-potential projects, and participate in shaping the future of Africa's food economy. Whether you're looking to invest, expand your business, or influence policy, this event provides a powerful gateway into one of Africa's most dynamic agrifood markets.

Visitfor full event details, exhibitor registration, and visitor information.