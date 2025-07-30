AFRICA FOOD SHOW CÔTE D'ivoire 2025: DRIVING AGRIFOOD TRANSFORMATION IN WEST AFRICA

403
AFRICA FOOD SHOW CÔTE D'ivoire 2025: DRIVING AGRIFOOD TRANSFORMATION IN WEST AFRICA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Get ready for a milestone moment in West Africa's agrifood evolution, the Africa Food Show (AFS) Côte d'Ivoire 2025 is set to take place from 13–15 August 2025 at the prestigious Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire . This premier event is a must-attend gathering for investors, government officials, agri-tech innovators, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the globe.
Driving Africa's Agri-Food Transformation AFS Côte d'Ivoire is the third in a powerful pan-African series, following successful editions in Kenya and Morocco. It brings together producers, processors, buyers, investors, and thought leaders with the mission to modernize Africa's food value chain. Côte d'Ivoire at the Heart of Growth In 2025, Côte d'Ivoire's agriculture sector continues to drive economic growth, contributing around 17.9% of GDP and employing nearly half of the country's workforce. Agricultural output grew by approximately 3.5%, with significant increases in rice production, projected to reach 1.6 million tonnes by the end of the 2025/2026 season, reflecting a 7% rise from the previous year. Key commodities such as cocoa and cashews have shown strong performance. Cocoa production is set to reach 1.8 million tonnes, up from 1.76 million tonnes in the prior season, while cashew production is expected to rise to 1.3 million tonnes. The growth in cashew production is partly due to improved domestic policies, despite challenges from shifting international market dynamics. Event Highlights and Engagement Opportunities
120+ Exhibitors
4,000+ Professional Visitors
Representation from 15+ Countries
10+ Expert-Led Conference Sessions
Trade Exhibition : Explore the full spectrum of the agrifood industry, from raw materials and ingredients to advanced processing equipment, logistics, cold chain, and packaging solutions.
Knowledge Hub : Attend expert panels and workshops focused on food security, regulatory trends, cross-border trade, sustainability, and technological advancements.
VIP Buyer Program & B2B Matchmaking : Curated networking with global buyers, investors, and policy-makers to facilitate impactful partnerships.
Live Demonstrations and Culinary Experiences : Discover innovations, new products, and enjoy real-time tastings and food prep showcases.
Networking Lounge : Dedicated spaces for strategic dialogue, public-private cooperation, and investment discussions.
Government and Policy Makers : Promote national initiatives, shape regulatory discussions, and attract investments into the agricultural sector.
Investors and Private Equity Firms : Identify frontier markets in processing, sustainable farming, and agritech infrastructure.
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods.(FMCG) and Agribusiness Leaders : Expand regional supply chains and secure quality sourcing partners.
Agri-Tech Companies and Startups : Launch, demo, and deploy innovations in automation, AI, IoT, and precision agriculture.
International Organisations and NGOs : Connect on critical themes such as food security, rural development, climate resilience, and inclusive value chains.
Africa Info . Afrique Media . Asian Aussie Business . Finance World Magazine . Food Business Gulf & Middle East . Food Drink & Innovations . FoodTechBiz . Gulf Agriculture . Gulf Info . IBA Channel World Executive Digest . Mid East Information . Negosentro . Poland Fruits . The Business Year . The Executive Chronicles . The Technology Express . Trade Travel Journal
Dates : 13–15 August 2025
Venue : Sofitel Tour Ivoire Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
Organizer : MIE EVENTS
Website :
