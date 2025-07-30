Softnas® Surpasses Industry Standards With 40 Concurrent Replications - Outperforming Netapp Fsx And Fsx For Openzfs

SoftNAS, High-Performance Data Storage

A Data Performance Company

Buurst announces next-generation replication scalability for enterprise cloud storage workloads, setting a new high-water mark in concurrent replication

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BuurstTM, a data performance company, today announced a significant replication performance breakthrough in its flagship software-defined NAS platform, SoftNAS . The latest version of SoftNAS now supports up to 40 concurrent replications, dramatically exceeding the current limits of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP (12 concurrent replications) and FSx for OpenZFS (20).“For enterprise customers managing dozens or even hundreds of replication jobs, SoftNAS removes traditional bottlenecks by scaling replication operations well beyond native file system limits,” said Andy Bowden, Head of Product and Marketing at Buurst.“Customers previously relying on scripts to run 10 replications at a time are now executing 4x as many jobs simultaneously - reducing replication windows, RPOs, and operational complexity.”Experience in the Field: Built with Real Customer Workloads in MindThe 40-replication benchmark was achieved during field testing with current customers in media and energy sectors - organizations with complex, distributed workloads that depend on efficient, resilient data synchronization between cloud regions, zones, and edge locations.Customers leveraging SoftNAS for backup, DR, and high-availability scenarios have reported up to 75% faster synchronization cycles after enabling 40 concurrent replications. In real-world environments, this means completing what used to be an overnight replication job in just a few hours.SoftNAS uses a combination of rsync-based and ZFS snapshot replication, combined with smart job scheduling and transport-level optimizations, to achieve this level of scalability - with no proprietary hardware or managed service lock-in.SoftNAS continues to be the platform of choice for enterprises seeking granular control over their cloud storage architecture - especially those operating in regulated, high-availability, or edge-distributed environments. SoftNAS is used by Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations that demand repeatable, deterministic replication workflows across their hybrid and cloud-native infrastructure.“We've architected SoftNAS to be fundamentally open and extensible - supporting enterprise scripting, custom replication schedules, and large-scale replication without the performance trade-offs of managed services,” said Bowden.“This is how we deliver enterprise resiliency without locking customers into vendor-defined limits.”Get Started with 40x Replication Power TodaySoftNAS is available immediately via the AWS Marketplace, Azure Marketplace, and OCI Marketplace. Customers with existing scripted replication jobs can upgrade to take full advantage of the new 40-replication concurrency model.About BuurstBuurst, Inc. helps organizations optimize cloud performance, cost, and control through software-defined data solutions. Its flagship product, SoftNAS, enables secure, scalable file services and disaster recovery across major cloud platforms. Built on open technologies like ZFS and rsync, SoftNAS is trusted by customers in energy, media, government, and manufacturing.

