Andhra Liquor Scam: Accused Denies Link To Cash Seized By SIT

Vijayawada, July 30 (IANS) Kasireddy Rajashekhar Reddy, the key accused in Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, has denied that Rs 11 crore cash seized by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from a farmhouse near Hyderabad belongs to him.

Rajashekhar Reddy, who is currently in judicial custody, filed an affidavit in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court on Wednesday, denying any link to the money seized by the SIT.

Rajashekar Reddy, former IT Adviser to former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that he came to know on Wednesday morning that the SIT seized Rs 11 crore at one farmhouse belonging to Sulochana Farms owned by one Theegala Bali Reddy at Kacharam village in Shamshabad mandal of Rangareddy district.

He said that the prosecution is projecting that the money that was allegedly seized belongs to him, which is an 'utter falsehood and lie'.

He added that Theegala Vijayender Reddy, son of Theegala Bali Reddy, has many businesses such as Vardhaman Engineering College, diagnostic centres and hospitals, and may be having crores of rupees turnover.

"My relationship with him is nothing more than my wife being a minor stakeholder in their hospital by name ARET and except that I have no connection or relationship with that business group," the affidavit said.

The SIT seized the currency notes kept in 12 cardboard boxes.

According to SIT officials, the cash was hidden on the direction of Rajashekhar Reddy.

The SIT officials searched the guest house on the basis of the information revealed by Varun Purshottam, who is accused number 40 in the case.

The alleged liquor scam had occurred during YSRCP rule between 2019 and 2024.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has alleged that the SIT in the liquor case has been fabricating stories without any basis and the propaganda machinery of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been adding spice to it to divert the attention of the people.

YSRCP leader and former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that "CM Chandrababu Naidu-friendly media" has been spreading canards against YSRCP leadership due to vindictive nature and are trying to level false allegations on the Rs 11 crore seized in Hyderabad.