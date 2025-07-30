WWE: Untold Story Of Scrapped Plans And Surprise Twists For Wrestlemania 41 Revealed

WrestleMania 41's final card differed drastically from WWE's initial plans, as revealed in the Netflix series WWE: Unreal.

The finalized WrestleMania 41 card looked very different from what WWE initially mapped out, as revealed on the behind-the-scenes Netflix series WWE: Unreal. Throughout the Road to WrestleMania in 2025, plans for many marquee matches shifted-some major showdowns were canceled or greatly modified, creating a truly unexpected Showcase of the Immortals.

Shuffling the Celebrity Spotlight

WWE had considered another high-profile celebrity encounter-Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio. After previous memorable clashes, this rematch seemed set, but plans changed. Ultimately, Bad Bunny was not featured at all during WrestleMania 41, while Mysterio instead enjoyed the weekend by capturing the Intercontinental Championship.

Some matches did see the light of day as intended. AJ Styles versus Logan Paul remained untouched throughout the planning process, though the bout itself was less dynamic than expected-demonstrating how even well-laid plans can underwhelm in execution.

Midcard Championships and Ladder Matches

In the early stages, ladder matches were designed to feature prominently for both the United States and Intercontinental Championships, with one slotted for each night. The Intercontinental Title ladder match originally pitted Jey Uso against Damian Priest, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Ludwig Kaiser. Uso's anticipated journey included vanquishing Bron Breakker on the run-up to the grand event.

For the U.S. Title picture, LA Knight was slated to defend in a ladder match versus Jimmy Uso, Andrade, Solo Sikoa, Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes, and Shinsuke Nakamura-with no sign of Jacob Fatu. Instead, by showtime, Bron Breakker was defending the Intercontinental Title in a four-way against Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and Finn Balor, while LA Knight's U.S. Title clash saw him take on Jacob Fatu solo. The ladder matches were scrapped entirely, a big departure from the initial creative direction.

Alternate Universe Matches

One of the more intriguing matches proposed during the planning phase was Bron Breakker versus Drew McIntyre, with“Stone Cold” Steve Austin invited to officiate as special guest referee. While this concept appeared on WWE's internal planning board, events took both competitors in new directions: Breakker participated in a multi-man Intercontinental Title match, and McIntyre become embroiled in a grudge rivalry with Damian Priest. Steve Austin's role was limited to a memorable four-wheeler entrance, not match officiating.

Another compelling narrative saw Chad Gable, under his El Grande Americano persona, slated to face Rey Mysterio-with music superstar Travis Scott set to accompany Mysterio. Just days before WrestleMania, an untimely injury forced Mysterio out. Rey Fenix filled in, and Travis Scott instead participated in a high-profile WWE title match, shifting the planned celebrity involvement.

Tag Titles, Faction Warfare and Surprise Returns

Plans for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships had initially paired Iyo Sky and Asuka (expected to win the titles) against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who were to reunite. What unfolded, however, was a new title scenario: Judgment Day claimed the tag gold, Sky shifted into the women's singles world title focus, Flair transitioned into a world title shot after her Royal Rumble win, and Asuka was not present. In the end, it was Lynch and Lyra Valkyria who competed for the belts, after Bayley was written out following a storyline attack.

Faction wars were also envisioned: The Judgment Day and the long-anticipated Wyatt Sicks group were set for a WrestleMania collision. However, WWE delayed the Wyatt Sicks reintroduction until after the event, so the standoff with Judgment Day never materialized.

Sometimes real-world setbacks forced on-the-fly adaptations. Randy Orton had been locked in a simmering feud with Kevin Owens, which was poised for WrestleMania-until Owens announced a neck injury that put him on the sidelines. Orton responded with an open challenge, leading to a surprise appearance from TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

Main Event Mix-Ups and Title Scene Shake-Ups

Originally, WrestleMania was to feature a highly anticipated singles showdown between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, a first for WWE's biggest stage. Before plans could become reality, CM Punk was incorporated, creating a heated triple-threat main event for Night 1 with compelling story history among all three men.

On the women's side, Nia Jax and Jade Cargill were initially the penciled-in title bout, assuming a Royal Rumble victory for Cargill. However, an injury sidelined Cargill, leading to Naomi entering the story, and ultimately, Tiffany Stratton cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to defeat Nia Jax for the championship. Charlotte Flair then pivoted to challenge Stratton after her Royal Rumble win, changing the complexion of the women's title picture.

Fans had also anticipated Rhea Ripley finally facing Bianca Belair in singles action at WrestleMania. Nonetheless, Iyo Sky's momentum forced WWE to shift gears: she defeated Ripley for the Women's World Title pre-Mania, turning the Mania bout into a show-stealing triple threat.

CM Punk was also originally positioned as the Royal Rumble winner, set to dethrone Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE altered course, crowning Jey Uso the Rumble victor and new champion after a memorable clash with Gunther. CM Punk, instead, had his hands full with the Rollins and Reigns storyline.

One of the few title matches to largely survive the planning changes was the much-hyped Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship. In the buildup, Cena's heel turn was solidified by Travis Scott's interference, helping him capture the championship over Rhodes-though Scott had been slated for a different role earlier in the creative process.

Ultimately, WrestleMania 41 was molded by multiple creative pivots, last-minute injuries, and surprise storyline insertions. What fans saw in April 2025 was the product of a constantly evolving narrative, ensuring an unpredictable and memorable Showcase of the Immortals.