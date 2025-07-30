Cybereason Recognized In 2025 Gartner® Market Guide For Digital Forensics And Incident Response Retainer Services

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason, a leading global cybersecurity company, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Retainer Services1. This marks the fourth consecutive year Cybereason has been named in the guide, highlighting its proven capabilities to help organizations harden against, respond to, and recover from cyberattacks.

Gartner highlights the increased focus on incident response preparedness as cyber insurance carriers drive more mature cyber postures and new regulations like the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) impose stricter expectations around response. Cybereason's Resilience Retainer is purpose-built to help clients meet these demands, satisfying panel vendor requirements from insurers, and supporting compliance audits with pre-incident planning, risk assessments, and response readiness exercises including penetration testing and red teaming. The retainer offers flexible contracting options, discounts toward over 50 consulting services, a dollar-based model for increased transparency, and access to a dedicated resilience expert to align retainer usage to clients' security goals.

Cybereason's incident response services empower organizations with 24x7 access to elite experts, threat intelligence, and threat hunting capabilities. In 2025, Cybereason further expanded its offerings to include more advanced automation, proactive threat hunting, and solidified more than 40 insurance carrier and broker partnerships.

" Being named in the Gartner Market Guide again this year reflects our relentless commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more collaborative response capabilities, " said Ben Demonte, Chief Operating Officer of Cybereason's Consulting business. "As organizations face tighter regulatory mandates and increasingly sophisticated threats, we're proud to provide IR services that integrate seamlessly with our clients' environments, regardless of their technology stack, accelerate recovery, and reduce the financial, regulatory, and reputational impact of an incident."

This recognition reinforces the trust Cybereason has built with clients and partners thanks to its elite, tech-agnostic incident response team, frontline threat intelligence, and proven, outcome-driven cyber preparedness and resilience solutions.

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Retainer Services, Carlos De Sola Caraballo, Steve Santos, et al., 23 July 2025.

About Cybereason

Cybereason is a leading global cybersecurity company. Cybereason provides attack protection with cutting edge EDR and industry recognized consulting services to support organizations throughout any stage of the incident lifecycle. Cybereason's award-winning technology and elite experts empower organizations of all sizes to harden, respond and recover from cyber threats in an ever evolving threat landscape. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in California with customers in more than 40 countries.

