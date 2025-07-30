403
Eleven crew members of Eternity C vessel are claimed to be saved by Houthis
(MENAFN) According to statements from Yemen's Houthi movement, 11 crew members of the bulk carrier Eternity C were rescued, while one deceased individual was recovered following an alleged attack on the vessel in early July in the Red Sea.
Two of the rescued individuals were reportedly taken to a hospital for medical treatment. In video footage released by the Houthi-operated al-Masirah TV, the group claimed that the ship’s operator owns several other vessels associated with Israeli ports, specifically naming HSL NIKE and FAITH.
The Houthis previously declared on July 9 that the Eternity C, a Greek-operated bulk carrier, was targeted while en route to Israel’s port city of Eilat. They stated the strike was meant as a form of pressure on Israel and its allies to lift the blockade on Gaza and cease military operations in the region.
At the time, the group said, “A number of the crew of the targeted ship were rescued, provided with medical care, and transported to a safe location,” though they had not disclosed if there were any fatalities. They also claimed responsibility for a similar attack that allegedly sank the Magic Seas, another commercial ship, in the same area earlier that month.
