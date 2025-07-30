Openlegacy Hub Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

PRINCETON, N.J., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLegacy a leading provider of AI-driven, low-code/no-code legacy modernization solutions, today announced the availability of OpenLegacy Hub in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including OpenLegacy's advanced platform for modernizing mainframe and IBM i legacy systems, into modern cloud-based AI workflows using their AWS accounts accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

OpenLegacy Hub helps organizations to unlock the full potential of their legacy data and business logic for AI initiatives, enabling



AI-driven modernization of legacy systems without disruption or risky migrations.

Rapid generation of AI-ready APIs from mainframe and IBM I systems exposing valuable data and business logic to modern AI platforms, chatbots, and analytics tools. Phased, risk-free modernization to ensure business continuity while modernizing legacy environments into modern cloud-based architectures.

"By offering OpenLegacy Hub in AWS Marketplace we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access to our AI-driven legacy modernization platform," said Leigh-Ann Silver, Head of Alliances and Marketing at OpenLegacy. "Our customers in banking, insurance, retail, and manufacturing are already using these capabilities to expose critical legacy systems accelerating digital transformation and unlocking new revenue streams without disrupting mission-critical systems, demonstrating the real-world value of OpenLegacy Hub."

OpenLegacy Hub delivers essential capabilities including



AI-Driven Automation – Automatically generates modernization-ready APIs, eliminating manual effort and legacy system bottlenecks.

Phased Coexistence Strategy – Allows legacy and modern systems to operate in parallel, ensuring no business disruption during modernization. Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Support – Enables seamless deployment of modernized services across AWS and hybrid environments for maximum flexibility.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about OpenLegacy Hub in AWS Marketplace, visit . To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About

OpenLegacy enables agile phased modernization. OpenLegacy Hub is the only platform that delivers continuous, structured legacy modernization – eliminating risk, simplifying complexity, and accelerating cloud adoption. With AI-driven automation and the OpenLegacy Hub Planner at its core, OpenLegacy ensures business continuity while enabling enterprises to modernize at their pace and unlock immediate business value. Trusted by global tier 1 enterprises, OpenLegacy ensures organizations achieve successful legacy transformation on their terms.

SOURCE OpenLegacy

