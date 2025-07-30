Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
Early-stage Crypto presales present a rare opportunity for investors to get in at the lowest valuations before a token hits the open market. Projects with real utility and early momentum often reward presale participants with significant upside, and Pepescape appears to be following that path.
Pepescape , a meme coin powered by Ethereum, has already raised over $1 million in its crypto presale phase. With notable early traction and an engaged community, the project is expanding its community as it blends meme culture with meaningful DeFi infrastructure.
Gigacex: The First Community-Owned Exchange by Pepescape
At the core of Pepescape's utility is Gigacex , a newly launched centralized exchange built for, and governed by, the community. Gigacex is now live in MVP form at
Every trader and liquidity provider on Gigacex earns governance tokens , giving them real power to vote on listings, trading fees, and platform policies . Revenue from trading fees is distributed directly to active users and contributors on the Pepescape ecosystem, turning every transaction into a community gain.
This model marks a shift from centralized exchanges toward a user-first ecosystem that's aligned with Web3 values of transparency, fairness, and decentralization.
Pepescape's Triple Value Proposition
0% vesting – 100% tokens unlocked on Day 1
Gigacex MVP live , with community governance baked in
Backed by Ethereum , with future plans for multichain support
Pepescape's Vision for the Future of Crypto
Pepescape is building more than just a meme coin; it's creating an ecosystem where ownership, governance, and value are truly in the hands of the community. At the center of this vision is Gigacex .
By combining the viral power of meme culture with real-world DeFi infrastructure, Pepescape aims to close the gap between speculation and utility. Through features like community governance , fee-sharing , and zero-vesting tokenomics , the project is designed to reward participation and loyalty, not just early access.
Early buyers remain confident, as $PEPESCAPE is yet to launch on centralized exchanges, offering new investors a timely opportunity before major liquidity enters the market
How to buy $PESC
Investors can join the $PEPESCAPE crypto presale directly through the official website at pepescape.io . The token is available at $0.000356 for stage 1, and the price rises to $0.0012 for stage 2, with no vesting and instant access on launch day .
About Pepescape
Pepescape is a next-gen meme coin project that fuses viral internet culture with decentralized finance. By launching Gigacex , the first community-governed crypto exchange, Pepescape is redefining what a meme coin can achieve from culture to code.
