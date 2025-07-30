Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled

Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled


2025-07-30 09:00:06
(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, UAE, July 30th, 2025, Chainwire

Early-stage Crypto presales present a rare opportunity for investors to get in at the lowest valuations before a token hits the open market. Projects with real utility and early momentum often reward presale participants with significant upside, and Pepescape appears to be following that path.

Pepescape , a meme coin powered by Ethereum, has already raised over $1 million in its crypto presale phase. With notable early traction and an engaged community, the project is expanding its community as it blends meme culture with meaningful DeFi infrastructure.

Gigacex: The First Community-Owned Exchange by Pepescape



At the core of Pepescape's utility is Gigacex , a newly launched centralized exchange built for, and governed by, the community. Gigacex is now live in MVP form at

Every trader and liquidity provider on Gigacex earns governance tokens , giving them real power to vote on listings, trading fees, and platform policies . Revenue from trading fees is distributed directly to active users and contributors on the Pepescape ecosystem, turning every transaction into a community gain.

This model marks a shift from centralized exchanges toward a user-first ecosystem that's aligned with Web3 values of transparency, fairness, and decentralization.

Pepescape's Triple Value Proposition

  • 0% vesting – 100% tokens unlocked on Day 1
  • Gigacex MVP live , with community governance baked in
  • Backed by Ethereum , with future plans for multichain support

Pepescape's Vision for the Future of Crypto

Pepescape is building more than just a meme coin; it's creating an ecosystem where ownership, governance, and value are truly in the hands of the community. At the center of this vision is Gigacex .



By combining the viral power of meme culture with real-world DeFi infrastructure, Pepescape aims to close the gap between speculation and utility. Through features like community governance , fee-sharing , and zero-vesting tokenomics , the project is designed to reward participation and loyalty, not just early access.

Early buyers remain confident, as $PEPESCAPE is yet to launch on centralized exchanges, offering new investors a timely opportunity before major liquidity enters the market

How to buy $PESC

Investors can join the $PEPESCAPE crypto presale directly through the official website at pepescape.io . The token is available at $0.000356 for stage 1, and the price rises to $0.0012 for stage 2, with no vesting and instant access on launch day .

About Pepescape

Pepescape is a next-gen meme coin project that fuses viral internet culture with decentralized finance. By launching Gigacex , the first community-governed crypto exchange, Pepescape is redefining what a meme coin can achieve from culture to code.

Official Links:

Website:

X (Twitter):

Telegram Channel:

Instagram:

Marketing Manager:

MENAFN30072025007842016840ID1109862795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search