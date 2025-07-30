K1 Combines Micad And Singu To Transform European Commercial Real Estate Technology

Backed by K1, the combined company will integrate its product offerings, expand AI capabilities, and scale its global team to further support customers

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Investment Management, LLC ("K1"), one of the largest investors in small-cap enterprise software companies, today announced a strategic investment to combine Singu and Micad, two European-based providers of real estate management software. The partnership creates a comprehensive platform that will offer commercial property managers leading-edge technology to streamline their operations.

Together, the combined entity serves more than 100,000 buildings comprising over 250 million square meters in 35 countries. Singu's cloud-based software suite brings strength in facility management, maintenance automation, and sustainability reporting, while Micad's platform adds expertise in asset, space, and compliance solutions. K1 will continue to invest in both platforms to ensure each remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering significant value to property owners and managers throughout Europe and the rest of the world. Notable customers of the combined company include Prologis, CBRE, the National Health Service, Logicor, the University of Cambridge, and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

"This combination creates a rare opportunity to build a unified European platform that addresses the increasing need to digitize property management," said Paweł Malon, CEO of the combined entity. "In bringing our capabilities together, we offer commercial real estate managers an end-to-end solution that comprehensively addresses the pain points of managing facilities and facility operations."

"With K1's support, we are combining two mission-critical platforms to accelerate our vision of becoming the premier property management technology across Europe," said Peter Harris, Managing Director of Micad. "Our integrated solution will deliver actionable strategic intelligence, empowering facility managers in healthcare, logistics, retail, higher education, government and other verticals to drive efficiency, compliance, and long-term value."

The investment comes as European real estate undergoes rapid digital transformation, with an increasing focus on tenant centricity and heightened demand for operational efficiency. The combined platform delivers preventive, reactive, and predictive maintenance capabilities; compliance management tools; mobile-first operations for on-site technicians and property managers; and automated sustainability reporting – all to meet the comprehensive needs of real estate portfolio managers. In addition, both companies are using AI to automate the management of properties, including AI-produced task management for inspections, AI-driven predictive maintenance, and AI-powered analytics, ultimately automating operational workflows for end users.

"We are thrilled to partner with Paweł, Peter, and their respective teams to help scale a European leader in facility management software," said Tarun Jain, Principal at K1. "This is the moment to unify the leading solutions in the space, as property managers across Europe are rethinking how they operate. Together, Singu and Micad are positioned to lead that transformation."

This investment reflects K1's commitment to scaling vertical software leaders through hands-on operational support, strategic M&A, and long-term partnership with management teams. K1 will support the combined entity's organic growth and acquisition strategy to deepen product capabilities and accelerate expansion across Europe.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Singu

Singu provides facility, maintenance, and sustainability reporting management software solutions tailored for the commercial real estate industry. The cloud-based platform empowers property managers to digitize and automate facility, maintenance, and portfolio management tasks. Singu serves over 500 clients across 35 countries, managing more than 200 million square meters of commercial real estate. The company is headquartered in Kraków, Poland, with additional offices in Warsaw and Frankfurt, Germany, and employs over 90 people across five countries.

About Micad

Micad, based in Altrincham, England, is a leading UK provider of cloud-based property management software for healthcare, education, and commercial real estate sectors with over 300 clients. Specializing in space management, facilities maintenance, and compliance, Micad delivers a property intelligence platform that provides data-driven insights to reduce costs, optimize space, and enhance compliance and governance whilst empowering teams and leaders with actionable, strategic estate management solutions.

About K1

K1 is one of the largest investors in small-cap enterprise software companies. Dedicated to transforming lives and industries by building category leaders in enterprise software, K1 has invested in over 250 companies since inception. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, the firm partners with strong management teams of high-growth B2B software businesses, utilizing operationally focused growth strategies to scale AI-powered, mission-critical systems of record.

K1's exclusive focus, driven by its single team, single office, and single fund strategy, has resulted in realizations for many of its portfolio companies. Examples include Apttus (sold to Thoma Bravo), Axcient (sold to Connectwise, backed by Thoma Bravo), Buildium (sold to RealPage, NASDAQ: RP ), Certent (sold to insightsoftware, backed by TA Associates and Genstar), Checkmarx (sold to Insight Partners and Hellman & Friedman), Clarizen (sold to Planview, backed by TA Associates and TPG Capital), FMG Suite (sold to Aurora Capital Partners), GoCanvas (sold to Nemetschek Group, FRA: NEM), Granicus (sold to Vista Equity Partners and Harvest Partners), Inthinc (sold to Orbcomm, NASDAQ: ORBC ), Irwin (sold to FactSet, NYSE: FDS NASDAQ: FDS ), Litera (sold to Hg Capital), Rave Mobile Safety (sold to TCV; now owned by Motorola Solutions, NYSE: MSI ), Subsplash (sold to Roper Technologies, NASDAQ: ROP ), Unified (now owned by iHeartMedia, NASDAQ: IHRT ), WorkForce Software (sold to Insight Partners, now owned by ADP, NASDAQ: ADP ) and Zapproved (sold to Exterro, backed by Leeds Equity).

