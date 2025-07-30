Doceo Recognized Among Central PA's Fastest Growing Companies Of 2025 -- Driving Technology Growth Across The Mid-Atlantic

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each year, the Fastest Growing Companies list honors private organizations that demonstrate exceptional revenue performance and business leadership. Doceo's inclusion on the 2025 list highlights the company's strong market position, customer-first approach, and successful execution of a long-term growth strategy built on purpose, alignment, and measurable outcomes.

"Our growth isn't just about scale - it's about purpose," said John Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Doceo. "We've built a company that listens first, solves with intention, and grows in ways that strengthen relationships. This recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the commitment our team brings every day."

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, Doceo has evolved from a print-focused startup into a multi-division enterprise offering four core services: IT Services, Print Technology, Outsourced Printing, and - launching fall 2025 - Doceo Marketing Services. The company's expansion in the first half of 2025 included the acquisition of Unison Business Solutions, along with the Print Technology Divisions of Landis Office Center and Graffen Business Systems. These additions complement the company's strong organic growth and reinforce its commitment to thoughtful, values-aligned expansion.

"Our approach is intentional and values-driven," said Christian White, Doceo's co-founder and COO/CTO. "We don't acquire just to grow - we grow when there's alignment: culturally, operationally, and strategically. That's why every addition feels like a seamless extension of Doceo."

Doceo serves clients across sectors including education, legal, nonprofit, government, and small to mid-sized businesses. Whether securing IT infrastructure, optimizing print environments, managing outsourced production, or soon delivering full-service marketing execution, Doceo is built to help organizations work smarter, safer, and more efficiently.

The company surpassed $20 million in revenue in 2024 - a milestone that reflects its balanced growth strategy. In 2025, that momentum continues through both a robust IT pipeline and ongoing investment in talent, digital transformation, and customer value. The upcoming launch of Doceo Marketing Services will further expand the company's ability to support clients across the full business technology spectrum.

With multiple Inc. 5000 rankings and a growing list of industry accolades, Doceo remains one of the region's most respected - and future-ready - technology providers.

Proven Technology. Proven People.

Doceo helps businesses work smarter through a focused portfolio of services designed to drive productivity, security, and measurable growth. Its core offerings include IT Services, Print Technology, Outsourced Printing, and - launching in fall 2025 - Doceo Marketing Services.

With a relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, Doceo delivers secure IT infrastructure, proactive cybersecurity, scalable cloud solutions, and responsive support. Its Print Technology team provides intelligent print management and document solutions - backed by one of the region's most experienced service forces.

Through Outsourced Printing, Doceo reduces in-house complexity and costs, while ensuring high-quality output and reliability. Doceo Marketing Services will extend that value by helping businesses build stronger brands and drive results through digital strategy and campaign execution.

Rooted in a people-first culture and guided by long-term partnerships, Doceo is driven by one mission: to deliver technology with integrity, performance, and care. Powered by healthy organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Doceo continues to scale its impact - while staying grounded in the values that built it.

Learn more at .

See how Doceo helps businesses stay productive, secure, and efficient at .

Media Contact

Jim Haney

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (888) 757-6629

SOURCE Doceo