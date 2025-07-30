Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Executive Leadership Team To Appear On Buffalo Fireside Chats For Exclusive Interview

CEO Frank Yglesias, COO Marc Williams, and CCO Kevin Jodrey to Discuss Company Vision and Strategy

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a Pinya XP (OTCID: PNXP ), developers of the Groovy 2.0 Centralized Hyperledger blockchain authentication platform, today announced that its executive leadership team, CEO Frank Yglesias, COO Marc Williams, and CCO Kevin Jodrey, will participate in an exclusive interview with Buffalo Fireside Chats (BFC) on Sunday, August 3rd at 8:00 PM EST. watch?v=Gnxh-pgTDmcThe live interview will provide investors, traders, and industry stakeholders with direct insights from Pinya XP's top executives as they discuss the company's strategic direction, operational initiatives, and growth trajectory."We're excited to join Buffalo Fireside Chats and share our vision for Pinya XP directly with the investment community," said Frank Yglesias, CEO of Pinya XP. "This platform provides an excellent opportunity to engage with stakeholders and provide transparent, first-hand information about our company's progress and future plans."During the interview, the Pinya XP leadership team is expected to discuss:.Company performance and recent milestones.Strategic initiatives and growth opportunities.Market positioning and competitive advantages.Future outlook and upcoming developments"Welcome to Buffalo Fireside Chats! Join us as we go into the trenches of the trading world," states the BFC team. "From CEO's, management teams, investors & traders, this is your place for first-hand due diligence. DD from the source!"Interview Details:.watch?v=Gnxh-pgTDmc.Date: Sunday, August 3rd.Time: 8:00 PM EST.Platform: Buffalo Fireside Chats (BFC).Featured Guests:oFrank Yglesias, Chief Executive OfficeroMarc Williams, Chief Operating OfficeroKevin Jodrey, Chief Commercial OfficerInvestors and interested parties are encouraged to tune in for this comprehensive discussion with Pinya XP's leadership team.About Buffalo Fireside Chats Buffalo Fireside Chats (BFC) is a leading platform for investor-focused interviews, providing direct access to company executives, management teams, and industry leaders. The show specializes in delivering first-hand due diligence opportunities for the investment community.ABOUT BFC BUFFALO FIRESIDE CHATSBuffalo Fireside Chats has established itself as a premier platform for conducting in-depth interviews with CEOs, management teams, investors, and traders. The show's unique format allows viewers to gain valuable due diligence directly from company leadership, making it an essential resource for informed investment decisions.ABOUT $PNXPPineapple Express Cannabis Company, operating as Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP), provides cannabis product authenticity verification through its GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform creates immutable seed-to-sale records via Hyperledger Fabric blockchain and QR-NFT tags, preventing counterfeit products and ensuring consumer safety. The GROOVY Rewards program engages consumers through product verification and educational modules, with participants able to redeem accumulated rewards for PINYA meme tokens from the company's strategic treasury holdings. This redemption mechanism creates a bridge between the secure enterprise blockchain environment and the public Solana trading ecosystem. The Geno-NFT Library protects cannabis genetics intellectual property with automatic royalty distribution, while AI-powered analytics deliver comprehensive business insights.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.TOKEN DISCLAIMERSGroovy Rewards Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment and engagement within the Groovy ecosystem, functioning similarly to virtual trading cards with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. PINYA Meme Tokens operate under evolving regulatory frameworks. While the Company believes these tokens do not constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations remain subject to change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or decline to zero. Both token types carry significant risks including potential complete loss of utility or value, lack of asset backing, and regulatory uncertainty. Users must acknowledge these are non-investment digital collectibles with no expectation of profit from company efforts

How Grooy Tags Work

