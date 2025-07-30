403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland Seeks Loan to Enhance Defense Capabilities
(MENAFN) Poland has formally requested up to €45 billion (around $52.8 billion) in loans through a newly introduced European Union initiative intended to enhance the bloc’s defense and security systems, according to the nation’s defense minister.
This request is part of the Security Action of Europe (SAFE) program, a €150 billion loan framework designed to assist EU member countries in modernizing their military assets, including armaments, munitions, and other strategic defense needs, as reported by a news agency on Tuesday.
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz made the announcement on X, stating that Warsaw had submitted an initial declaration to the European Commission in pursuit of funding under the SAFE initiative.
“We want the money from this fund to strengthen the key capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces and our security programs, including, among others, the ‘East Shield’ program,” he stated.
Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that the Polish administration had developed defense initiatives estimated at roughly €45 billion.
“The final amount we receive will depend on the number of applications and the allocation of funds by the European Commission among the member states,” he explained.
Calling the request “a real investment” in both Poland’s safety and its military sector, he highlighted that it would simultaneously contribute to wider European and NATO defense preparedness.
This request is part of the Security Action of Europe (SAFE) program, a €150 billion loan framework designed to assist EU member countries in modernizing their military assets, including armaments, munitions, and other strategic defense needs, as reported by a news agency on Tuesday.
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz made the announcement on X, stating that Warsaw had submitted an initial declaration to the European Commission in pursuit of funding under the SAFE initiative.
“We want the money from this fund to strengthen the key capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces and our security programs, including, among others, the ‘East Shield’ program,” he stated.
Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that the Polish administration had developed defense initiatives estimated at roughly €45 billion.
“The final amount we receive will depend on the number of applications and the allocation of funds by the European Commission among the member states,” he explained.
Calling the request “a real investment” in both Poland’s safety and its military sector, he highlighted that it would simultaneously contribute to wider European and NATO defense preparedness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment