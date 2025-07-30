Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Seeks Loan to Enhance Defense Capabilities

2025-07-30 08:37:38
(MENAFN) Poland has formally requested up to €45 billion (around $52.8 billion) in loans through a newly introduced European Union initiative intended to enhance the bloc’s defense and security systems, according to the nation’s defense minister.

This request is part of the Security Action of Europe (SAFE) program, a €150 billion loan framework designed to assist EU member countries in modernizing their military assets, including armaments, munitions, and other strategic defense needs, as reported by a news agency on Tuesday.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz made the announcement on X, stating that Warsaw had submitted an initial declaration to the European Commission in pursuit of funding under the SAFE initiative.

“We want the money from this fund to strengthen the key capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces and our security programs, including, among others, the ‘East Shield’ program,” he stated.

Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that the Polish administration had developed defense initiatives estimated at roughly €45 billion.

“The final amount we receive will depend on the number of applications and the allocation of funds by the European Commission among the member states,” he explained.

Calling the request “a real investment” in both Poland’s safety and its military sector, he highlighted that it would simultaneously contribute to wider European and NATO defense preparedness.

