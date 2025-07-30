Post & Porch Expands Its Curb Appeal Collection With Modern Porch Lights
"Great design doesn't start inside the home-it starts at the curb and front of your home," said Danny Pilkington, CEO and founder of Post & Porch. "With this lighting collection, we're helping homeowners create warm, intentional spaces that leave a lasting impression. What began with reimagining the mailbox has evolved into a complete front porch refresh."
"I started Post & Porch so that anyone-whether you're updating a fixer-upper or just craving a small change-could access simple, affordable, high-end ways to elevate their home," Pilkington added. "This new porch lighting collection pairs perfectly with our modern mailboxes to make stylish curb appeal easy and attainable for everyone."
Key Features of the Post & Porch Porch Lighting Collection:
-
Modern, architectural silhouettes for a refined, timeless look
Five curated finishes : Matte Black, Warm Bronze, Coastal White, Sage Green, and Terra Cotta Red
All-weather durability with rust-resistant, outdoor-safe materials
Quick-install design compatible with standard wall mounts and LED bulbs
Perfectly pairs with Post & Porch mailboxes and house numbers for a cohesive look
With rising consumer interest in home decor trends and exterior design upgrades, the new lighting collection arrives just in time for summer curb appeal season. As more homeowners search for the best porch lights, modern mailbox upgrades, and small home improvements that make a big impact, Post & Porch is quickly becoming a go-to destination for design-forward curb appeal.
To learn more or see pricing for the new lighting collection, visit .
About Post & Porch
Reimagining how people experience the front of the home, Post & Porch helps homeowners create meaningful first impressions and lasting final ones. From modern mailboxes to porch lighting and planter boxes, every piece is designed with timeless style, thoughtful details, and accessible pricing-making curb appeal simple, stylish, and unforgettable.
