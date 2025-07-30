Post & Porch Expands Its Curb Appeal Collection With Modern Porch Lights

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Created with both design lovers and DIYers in mind, the collection includes wall-mounted sconces and oversized lantern-style pendants, each echoing the clean lines of Post & Porch's signature mailboxes. All lights are compatible with LED bulbs, built for fast, frustration-free installation, and made to endure the elements season after season.

"Great design doesn't start inside the home-it starts at the curb and front of your home," said Danny Pilkington, CEO and founder of Post & Porch. "With this lighting collection, we're helping homeowners create warm, intentional spaces that leave a lasting impression. What began with reimagining the mailbox has evolved into a complete front porch refresh."

"I started Post & Porch so that anyone-whether you're updating a fixer-upper or just craving a small change-could access simple, affordable, high-end ways to elevate their home," Pilkington added. "This new porch lighting collection pairs perfectly with our modern mailboxes to make stylish curb appeal easy and attainable for everyone."

Key Features of the Post & Porch Porch Lighting Collection:



Modern, architectural silhouettes for a refined, timeless look

Five curated finishes : Matte Black, Warm Bronze, Coastal White, Sage Green, and Terra Cotta Red

All-weather durability with rust-resistant, outdoor-safe materials

Quick-install design compatible with standard wall mounts and LED bulbs Perfectly pairs with Post & Porch mailboxes and house numbers for a cohesive look

With rising consumer interest in home decor trends and exterior design upgrades, the new lighting collection arrives just in time for summer curb appeal season. As more homeowners search for the best porch lights, modern mailbox upgrades, and small home improvements that make a big impact, Post & Porch is quickly becoming a go-to destination for design-forward curb appeal.

To learn more or see pricing for the new lighting collection, visit .

About Post & Porch

Reimagining how people experience the front of the home, Post & Porch helps homeowners create meaningful first impressions and lasting final ones. From modern mailboxes to porch lighting and planter boxes, every piece is designed with timeless style, thoughtful details, and accessible pricing-making curb appeal simple, stylish, and unforgettable.

Media Contact:

Casey Schow

Public Relations

[email protected]

385-436-0270

SOURCE Post & Porch