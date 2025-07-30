403
New York Mayor Urges Tougher Firearm Law
(MENAFN) New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday urged for comprehensive nationwide firearm legislation following a deadly shooting at an office building in Manhattan that left four individuals dead and one wounded.
"The response to shooters of this magnitude, mass shooters, cannot be vigils. It must be legislation," Adams declared during an interview with a news agency.
Providing additional insights into Monday’s violent event, Adams revealed on the news agency that the assailant may have specifically targeted the US National Football League headquarters, located at 345 Park Avenue.
According to the mayor, the suspect had journeyed across the country from Nevada, situated in the southwestern part of the United States, to carry out the attack.
Regarding the shooter’s possible motive — who ultimately took his own life after the rampage — Adams noted a potential connection to a neurological illness: "We're looking at his note that talked about CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) ... but it is far from conclusive.”
Several media sources indicated the gunman may have held the league responsible for his degenerative condition.
"When you look at the tapes ... there was just a total disregard for human lives," Adams commented, adding that surveillance footage captured the gunman acting with precision and intent.
The mayor further shared that President Donald Trump had personally phoned him to offer sympathy and commend the swift and professional actions of New York City law enforcement.
