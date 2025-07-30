Center For Sports Leadership And Learning Partners With Houston Texans To Advance High Performance And Leadership Development
"Our focus is always on finding ways to best support our players, and that requires a constant commitment to learning, innovation, and the development of our people," said Nick Caserio, executive vice president and general manager of the Houston Texans.
As part of the agreement, the Center for Sports Leadership and Learning will provide tailored support to the Texans in areas such as organizational development, team enrichment and wellness resources. In addition, all Texans personnel will receive a discounted tuition rate on ACU's online degree and certificate programs - reflecting a shared commitment to lifelong learning and leadership development in the world of sport.
Ben Baroody , executive director for the Center for Sports Leadership and Learning at ACU, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, "With a group that exemplifies leadership at every level, we are privileged to provide products, services and continuing education opportunities to this first-class organization."
This partnership underscores the Center for Sports Leadership and Learning's growing role as a thought leader and solutions provider in sports leadership and organizational development. The Center collaborates with professional, collegiate, and scholastic sports organizations nationwide to equip athletes, coaches, and executives for success in every arena. The partnership with the Houston Texans is ACU's first partnership with an NFL franchise, adding to its growing list of sports partnerships including the Texas Rangers, Endebrock Talent Management, the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) and National Amateur Fall Baseball Federation, among others.
Dr. Stephen Johnson ('90) , CEO of ACU Dallas, added, "We are very excited to solidify our partnership with the Houston Texans, an organization that is committed to investing in the holistic development of their people for growth, well-being and flourishing on and off the field."
For more information about ACU's Center for Sports Leadership & Learning offerings, visit .
Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University enrolls more than 6,700 students in robust online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Abilene Christian is ranked in the top 10 nationally for First-Year Experience, Learning Communities, and Service Learning in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Learn more at acu .
