Partisans Uncover Reconnaissance Drone Production At Luhansk Factory
It is noted that the agent had been monitoring the Luhansk Aviation Repair Plant (LARZ) for a long time. This enterprise specializes in the maintenance of military and dual-use aviation equipment. In particular, it repairs TV2-117 and TV3-117 helicopter engines of all modifications, aircraft engines removed from flight operation, main helicopter gearboxes, and provides maintenance services for them.
“But there are more interesting things happening on the factory premises that the invaders are trying to hide. There is a production facility and a testing ground for reconnaissance UAVs . And in one of the workshops, there is a training center for specialists in working with drones, both assemblers and operators,” ATESH emphasized.Read also: ATESH agent destroys the Chechen unit's vehicle in Mariupo
The partisans studied the territory, security, and operating mode of the facility, and also gathered information about the employees and their vehicles. ATESH reminded that this plant is a legitimate military target, and its employees are criminals who contribute to the continuation of this bloody war.
“All the information we have gathered is promptly forwarded to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and we will soon see the results,” ATESH emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to information from the ATESH movement, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the command of the Sevastopol 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment is taking measures to protect equipment from strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
