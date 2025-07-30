Hiefo Unveils HOT25 Specialty DFB Laser Chip To Power Next-Generation OTDR Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALHAMBRA, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HieFo Corporation, a leader in InP-based optical chip innovation, today announced the commercial release of its new HOT25 Specialty Distributed Feedback (DFB) Laser Chip-engineered specifically for Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) applications in fiber optic test and measurement equipment. Like most other products in HieFo's portfolio, the OTDR product is the result of an in-house R&D project and a breakthrough achieved by HieFo team without relying on any legacy technology from EMCORE.

The HOT25 delivers exceptional optical performance with an output power of 300mW at 1310nm and is optimized for use at 25°C. Designed with a 1mm cavity length and leveraging HieFo's proprietary low-noise laser architecture, this chip is built to meet the demanding needs of high-resolution OTDR systems while ensuring reliable field performance.

What sets HieFo's HOT25 chip apart from other OTDR laser chips on the market is its compact size and advanced performance, achieving the same high output with a significantly shorter 1 mm chip length-demonstrating superior efficiency and thermal management. Moreover, most competing OTDR chips use FP (Fabry-Pérot) lasers that emit multiple wavelengths simultaneously. In contrast, HieFo's HOT25 is a true DFB (Distributed Feedback) laser that operates at a single wavelength with narrow linewidth.

This enables a major functional leap: while conventional FP lasers are limited to time-of-flight (ToF) detection, HieFo's single-wavelength DFB laser supports Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) coherent detection. This advancement allows for more precise and longer-range OTDR measurements, unlocking new applications in coherent OTDR systems.

Key Features:



1310nm emission wavelength, ideal for OTDR applications

High optical output power of 300mW at 25°C

Excellent spectral purity with >50 dB Side Mode Suppression Ratio (SMSR)

Low Relative Intensity Noise of -145 dB/Hz1⁄2

Compact chip size (250μm width × 1000μm length × 100μm thickness) RoHS compliant and robust under operating conditions from 0°C to 50°C

This release marks another milestone in HieFo's mission to deliver cutting-edge photonic solutions to datacom, telecom, and test equipment markets. The HOT25 laser chip is now available for immediate sampling and volume orders.

Product Ordering Information:

Part Number: HOT25-01-1310

Description: 300mW Optical Output Power DFB LD, 1mm cavity, 1310nm wavelength

For more technical specifications, datasheets, or to request samples, please contact:

Email: ...

Address: 2015 Chestnut St, Alhambra, CA 91803

About HieFo

HieFo Corporation is a U.S.-based leader in the design and manufacture of Indium Phosphide (InP) optical chips, serving customers across AI, telecom, datacom, sensing, and industrial test markets. With over 40 years of photonic legacy and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, HieFo delivers world-class solutions that power the future of connectivity.