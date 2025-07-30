BBSI Opens Branch In Chicago, Establishing Its First In Illinois

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Wash., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., announced it has opened a physical branch location in Chicago, IL.

With this move, BBSI transitions from an asset-light branch model to a full-service, on-the-ground presence in the Chicago metropolitan area.

“Our team has worked hard to build strong client relationships and trusted partnerships throughout the city,” said Jason Williams, BBSI's Vice President of Market Development.“This new location strengthens our ability to support businesses in the region and reflects BBSI's ongoing commitment to investing in people and community."

Chicago's diverse economy, spanning manufacturing, logistics, technology, and professional services, offers fertile ground for BBSI's high-touch approach to helping business owners streamline operations and drive growth. BBSI teams will provide payroll, HR, benefits, risk, workers' comp and technology to employers throughout northern Illinois and neighboring states.

“Chicago's small and mid-sized business community is exactly where BBSI's model thrives,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI's Chief Operating Officer.“Opening a permanent branch puts us in the room with business owners and their teams - listening, solving real challenges, and helping them move faster.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for this summer at the BBSI Chicago branch office, with community partners and members of BBSI's Executive Team expected to attend.

Dave Wills, a University of Illinois Chicago graduate with more than a decade of Human Capital Management experience, will lead BBSI's Chicago branch. His deep commitment to helping business owners thrive is fueling both BBSI's expansion into Illinois and the continued growth of the Chicago team.

The BBSI Chicago branch is located at 1301 W. 22nd Street, Suite 802, Oak Brook, IL 60523, (708) 927-0085, .

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit .

