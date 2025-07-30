403
China, Russia to conduct joint army drills next month
(MENAFN) China and Russia have announced plans to carry out joint military drills next month, according to the Chinese defense ministry. The navies of both nations will participate in the Sea-2025 exercise in the sea and airspace surrounding Vladivostok, Russia, scheduled for August.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry, Zhang Xiaogang, stated that after the exercise, some participating units from both sides will continue to designated areas in the Pacific Ocean to perform their sixth joint maritime patrol.
Zhang emphasized that these drills are part of the ongoing annual military cooperation between China and Russia and are not aimed at any third country or connected to current global or regional affairs.
Last July, China and Russia also conducted joint military exercises in the waters and airspace near Zhanjiang, in southern China’s Guangdong Province, as part of their continuing collaboration.
