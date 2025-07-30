Varanasi: Muslim Women Craft 'Operation Sindoor'-Themed Rakhis For PM Modi Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, July 30 (IANS) As Raksha Bandhan is almost here, sisters across the nation are busy preparing rakhis for their brothers. In a heartwarming and symbolic gesture, Muslim women in Varanasi on Wednesday have created special rakhis themed around 'Operation Sindoor' and sent them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude and solidarity.

Under the banner of the Muslim Women Foundation, both Muslim and Hindu women came together to handcraft these unique rakhis, blending tradition with national pride. This is not the first time such a gesture has been made-for several years, Muslim women have been sending rakhis to PM Modi. However, this year's theme carries a deeper message, as the women dedicated their creations to the success of Operation Sindoor and the historic abolition of Triple Talaq.

Along with the rakhis, the women also sent a heartfelt thank-you letter to the Prime Minister, appreciating his efforts to uplift Muslim women and protect their dignity. They believe these initiatives have given them a renewed sense of identity, respect, and empowerment in society.

Speaking to IANS, Nazneen Ansari, a member of the Muslim Women Foundation, said: "We are making these rakhis for PM Modi to thank him for the success of Operation Sindoor. Only a brother understands the value of a sister's sindoor (vermilion). His firm response to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor showed that strength. We also thank him for removing Triple Talaq-he didn't care about vote-bank politics."

Najma Parveen, another member of the Muslim Women Foundation, said: "I want to thank PM Modi for what he has done for Muslim women-from abolishing Triple Talaq to Operation Sindoor. These steps have changed our lives."

Khursida Bano, another member, said: "There's an atmosphere of joy here as we prepare rakhis for PM Modi. The way he freed us from Triple Talaq was life-changing. We are equally grateful for Operation Sindoor."

Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi, is a beloved Hindu festival that celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. It symbolises love, trust, and the promise of lifelong protection. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9.