Labcorp Introduces Test Finder, A First-Of-Its-Kind Generative AI Tool To Simplify Lab Test Search

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Laboratory testing plays a critical role in healthcare, informing nearly 70% of clinical decisions and often serving as the first step in diagnosing and managing patient conditions. Yet research shows providers spend more than three hours a day on responsibilities including documentation and test ordering-time that could be spent with patients. According to a recent American Medical Association (AMA) survey, 57% of physicians view addressing administrative burden through automation as the greatest opportunity for AI in healthcare.

"Clinicians are under increasing pressure to do more with less," said Dr. Brian Caveney, Labcorp's chief medical and scientific officer. "Test Finder is designed to ease that burden by providing a faster, more intuitive way to navigate complex test menus, conduct research and identify the right tests, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: their patients."

Key Features of Labcorp's Test Finder

Now available on Labcorp, Test Finder was developed using Amazon Bedrock and large language model (LLM) technology. The tool enables providers to ask questions or describe conditions in plain language and receive a detailed list of suggested tests and descriptions based on their input. Additional benefits include:



Access to thousands of lab tests across key therapeutic areas , including oncology, women's health, neurology, autoimmune disease and more

Faster, more efficient navigation that reduces time spent on test selection Available 24/7 on Labcorp

"Labcorp's AI implementation underscores the transformative power of responsible generative AI in healthcare, setting a new industry standard for clinical workflow optimization," said Dr. Rowland Illing, global chief medical officer at AWS. "By leveraging AWS' enterprise-grade AI infrastructure and HIPAA-compliant security controls, Labcorp is revolutionizing how healthcare providers access comprehensive diagnostic information, enabling faster decisions that can directly impact patient care outcomes."

"Test Finder is a powerful example of how we're using technology to simplify complexity," said Bola Oyegunwa, Ph.D., Labcorp's chief information and technology officer. "By integrating generative AI, we're not only improving the provider experience, we're laying the foundation for smarter, more connected healthcare solutions that scale with the needs of our customers."

Labcorp anticipates sharing additional updates and announcements related to Test Finder in the coming weeks. For more information, visit .

