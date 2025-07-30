Assam Hit-And-Run Case: Actor Nandini Kashyap Arrested After 21-Year-Old Student Dies
The victim, identified as Samiul Haque - a student of Nalbari Polytechnic and a part-time worker with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) - succumbed to his injuries last night.
Read | Delhi hit-and-run case: Luxury car driver who ran over 5 people at Vasant Vihar gets bailCCTV Footage and Eyewitnesses Point to Kashyap
According to CCTV footage, Haque was returning home after working on a light installation project when he was struck by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio, allegedly driven by Kashyap. Eyewitnesses claimed the actor fled the scene without offering any help to the injured youth.
Following the incident, Haque's colleagues chased the vehicle and later tracked it down to an apartment complex in Kahilipara, where Kashyap reportedly tried to conceal the SUV. Videos of a heated exchange between her and the GMC workers quickly went viral on social media.
Police had initially questioned Kashyap and seized her vehicle, but no arrest was made at the time, as the case was registered under bailable sections. However, following Haque's death, authorities escalated the charges to include culpable homicide not amounting to murder-a non-bailable offence.
Read | US hit-and-run: Andhra student killed in Texas days before graduation
“We arrested actor Nandini Kashyap today in connection with the hit-and-run case. With the victim's death, the charges have been upgraded, and she will be produced before a local court,” said Jayanta Sarathi Borah, DCP (Traffic), Guwahati Police, told NDTV .Victim Was Sole Breadwinner
Haque, who hailed from an economically disadvantaged family, was supporting his education at Nalbari Polytechnic by working part-time with the GMC.
According to his family, Haque sustained critical injuries in the incident, including severe head trauma, multiple fractures in both legs, and broken bones in his thigh and arm. He was initially admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital before being moved to a private hospital for advanced treatment. Despite efforts, he passed away in the ICU late Tuesday evening.
The family also alleged that while Nandini Kashyap had initially assured them she would cover Haque's medical expenses, she never followed through or offered any assistance.
