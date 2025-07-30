Aqaba Gears Up To Launch Native Tree Planting Initiative To Restore Coastal Biodiversity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, July 30 (Petra) – A series of coordination meetings commenced Wednesday in Aqaba to launch the Native Tree Planting Initiative, aimed at restoring indigenous vegetation in key areas across the city.The meetings convened stakeholders from the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), representatives of local neighborhood committees, and the Royal Botanic Garden, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to identify ecologically appropriate planting sites and outline implementation strategies.The initiative forms part of the project titled "Enhancing Biodiversity and Ecosystem Resilience in Aqaba's Coastal Environment (EmBRACE)", implemented by UNDP in partnership with ASEZA and with funding from the Government of Canada.Discussions focused on defining the number of participants and community volunteers to be mobilized for the planting campaigns, developing a clear implementation schedule, and exploring the establishment of native botanical gardens at selected sites.The initiative will also involve field assessments to document and characterize existing vegetation in the vicinity of coastal wadis and rubble dams, alongside ecological evaluations to measure the impact of climate variability and anthropogenic pressures on native flora.The findings will inform the design of nature-based solutions (NbS) to restore degraded habitats, strengthen ecological connectivity, promote biodiversity, and support sustainable ecotourism and local livelihoods.Hatem Tayfour, Deputy Director General and Head of Plant Conservation at the Royal Botanic Garden, stated: "This initiative represents a concrete step toward the ecological restoration of Aqaba's coastal ecosystems and reaffirms our commitment to deploying nature-based solutions through inclusive community engagement."Sanaa Khataybeh, Director of Neighborhood Committees at ASEZA, emphasized that the initiative contributes to environmental awareness, community-based conservation, and long-term sustainability by fostering stronger connections between residents and their natural environment.