GNARLY HEAD WINES AND THE GRATEFUL DEAD COMMEMORATE BAND's 60-YEAR LEGACY WITH LIMITED-RELEASE ANNIVERSARY WINES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The limited-release wines feature label designs that capture the Grateful Dead's rich visual history and showcase the band's special anniversary artwork of a memorable 60-year journey. The designs pair timeless Grateful Dead imagery with a contemporary twist, accented by holographic details and Gnarly Head's rugged vine iconography for a bold tribute to music and wine.

"The incredible response to our past collaborations with the Grateful Dead has shown how this partnership resonates with fans," noted Brett Johnson, Portfolio Director for Delicato Family Wines, the family-owned California winery that crafts Gnarly Head wines.

Johnson continued, "We're excited to introduce a new version of our limited-release wines that honors the Grateful Dead's 60-year legacy of genre-defying music and the lasting cultural impact that has made the band a true American icon."

"For 60 years, the Grateful Dead has brought people together through music, community, and shared experiences-and that spirit lives on in this special collaboration with Gnarly Head wines," said David Lemieux, Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager. "These Anniversary-Edition wines capture the energy, creativity, and individuality that have defined the Dead for six decades, and fans now have a new way to celebrate the music and memories made along the way."

Fans can be among the first to sip the new Limited-Edition wines at the Dead & Company's three headline shows in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, August 1–3, where Gnarly Head will pour its Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Old Vine Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon for guests 21 and over.

Crafted from 35- to 85-year-old vines in California's Lodi region, the 2023 Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Old Vine Zinfandel bursts with lush dark fruit flavors followed by a lingering hint of vanilla and peppery warmth from oak aging. The 2024 Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Cabernet Sauvignon, grown in select California vineyards, offers juicy layers of plum, blackberry, and toasted mocha with a smooth, velvety finish. The winemaking behind both is a tribute to Gnarly Head's expressive, fruit-forward style-made to pair perfectly with the music that inspired them.

Gnarly Head's Limited-Edition Old Vine Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon will be available nationwide beginning in August at a suggested retail price of $12. For more information on these limited release cuvées or other Gnarly Head wines, visit gnarlyhead or follow the brand on Instagram .

About Gnarly Head Wines

Gnarly Head is crafted by Delicato Family Wines, a family-owned California winery founded in 1924. Four generations of the Indelicato family have guided grapes from vineyard to bottle and into homes and dining establishments around the world. Gnarly Head was launched in 2005 and takes its name from the gnarled free standing "head trained" vines found in the Lodi region of California – some of which were planted over a century ago. The Gnarly Head portfolio includes Old Vine Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir.

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music with their final tally being 2,318 total concerts. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. The Grateful Dead celebrated their 65th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other artist has achieved, and was commemorated in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees as well as the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year honored at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

