Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Footwear Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands And Industry Analysis 2025-2033

India Footwear Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands And Industry Analysis 2025-2033


2025-07-30 06:00:09
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Footwear Market 2025-2033

According to IMARC Group's report titled“ India Footwear Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product, Material, Distribution Channel, Pricing, End User, and Region, 2025-2033 “, The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market share, growth, trends, and regional insights.

How Big is the India Footwear Industry ?

The footwear market size in India was Valued at USD 18.77 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 46.02 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2025-2033.

India Footwear Market Trends:

The Indian footwear market is in a state of flux, with changing tastes and technological advancements causing dynamic shifts. One notable trend is the growing demand for athleisure and performance footwear, as the active lifestyle of the youth grows. In addition to this, changes in consumer behavior and shopping experiences have come about due to e-commerce platforms came into existence, offering increased consumer convenience, larger product catalogs, and lower prices. Also, sustained attention is now being given to the environment, and the brands are coming up with their proposals to source eco-friendly material and implement eco-friendly production processes so that all buyers out of concern for the environment can view the offerings as suitable.

Also, custom and personalized footwear is entering the market as an opportunity, with consumers wanting designs that communicate their individual presence. In essence, advanced technologies such as 3D printing and AI are vastly improving product innovation and manufacturing efficiencies, allowing brands to accomplish consumer demands at a quick pulse. On another note, another big driver of fashion trends across markets is influencing markets into greater prominence of premium and luxury footwear, particularly in the urban landscapes. Besides, organized retail and brand outlets are fostering their expansion for greater accessibility and and consumer trust, fostering market growth. These trends collectively highlight a market that is adapting to the demands of a diverse and evolving consumer base, leveraging innovation and sustainability to stay competitive.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-footwear-market/requestsample

India Footwear Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

The footwear market in India is expected to witness a huge growth, being backed by a growing population and increasing disposable incomes. Fast urbanization and lifestyle changes are instilling new demands across different categories of footwear, that is, casual, formal, and sports. Moreover, there lie enormous opportunities in untapped markets of rural and semi-urban areas as awareness and affordability are on an upward trajectory. On the other hand, increased attention toward domestic manufacturing is swelling production capabilities and further reducing import dependence and ensuring better self-reliance.

To put it simply, the rise in government initiatives towards encouraging local industries also builds a framework for the growth of the market, allowing innovation and investments. Another aspect that aids the growth of the market is the growing influence of foreign brands and their collaborations which increase the levels of quality and variety in products. With emerging emphasis on digital marketing and social media campaigns, brands are now able to reach audiences on a much larger scale, thereby driving consumer engagement. In general, the aspect of demographic up-gradation merged with technological advancements and changing consumer preferences gives an edge to India's footwear market for sustained growth, making it a key player in the global footwear industry.

Competitor Landscape:

  • Relaxo Footwears Limited.
  • Liberty
  • Ajanta Shoes
  • Khadim India Ltd.
  • Campus Activewear Limited.
  • Nike, Inc.
  • Bata India
  • Paragon Polymer Product Private Limited
  • adidas India Marketing Pvt. Ltd
  • PUMA India Ltd

India Footwear Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Product:

  • Non-Athletic Footwear
  • Athletic Footwear

Analysis by Material:

  • Rubber
  • Leather
  • Plastic
  • Fabric
  • Others

Analysis by Distribution Channel:

  • Footwear Specialists
  • Online Sales
  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Departmental Stores
  • Clothing Stores
  • Others

Analysis by Pricing:

  • Premium
  • Mass

Analysis by End User:

  • Men
  • Women
  • Kids

Analysis by Region:

  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • South India
  • East India

Other key areas covered in the report:

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Market Dynamics
  • Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
  • Top Winning Strategies
  • Recent Industry News
  • Key Technological Trends & Development

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services.

IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302

MENAFN30072025004122016232ID1109861749

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search