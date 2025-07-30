BJP MP Slams Oppn For Attempting To Mislead People On Op Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for deliberately misleading the public with baseless allegations and questions regarding Operation Sindoor.

His remarks follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm assertion during the Operation Sindoor speech in Parliament, where he said that no global leader had urged India to halt Operation Sindoor, countering Opposition claims that the ceasefire with Pakistan was a result of pressure from the US. PM Modi clarified that it was Pakistan that pleaded for a ceasefire, unable to endure further retaliation.

PM Modi said, during the phone talk with the US Vice President on May 9, India made its stand clear that if Pakistan attacks, India will respond by launching a big attack.

Khandelwal told IANS, "The Opposition is compelled to raise non-issues because they simply have none. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, and finally, the Prime Minister himself addressed all the allegations regarding Operation Sindoor. The PM categorically stated that India acted independently, not under any foreign pressure."

"Even after such clarity, the Congress continues its aimless questioning. Their mentality reflects desperation. When all questions have been answered, what scope is left for further doubt?" he added.

Khandelwal further reacted to the editoral in Shiv Sena(UBT)'s mouthpiece 'Saamana' which said that successful wars were fought in India under the name of 'Operation Vijay', 'Operation Parakram', 'Operation Polo', 'Operation Blue Star', but emotional games like 'Operation Mahadev', 'Operation Sindoor', 'Operation Ganga-Yamuna' started during PM Modi's tenure and the importance of our Army's prowess was reduced.

"If they feel proud of this, they should compare 60 years of Congress rule with 11 years of PM Narendra Modi's governance. The difference will be crystal clear," Khandelwal told IANS.

The BJP MP further reacted to Congress MP Praniti Shinde, who accused the government of turning national security into a pre-election drama during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

"Operation Sindoor was a 'tamasha' staged for media optics. The government has failed to disclose what was actually achieved -- how many terrorists were captured, what damage we suffered, and whose responsibility it was," she had asked during the debate.

In response, Khandelwal said, "Leaders like Praniti Shinde are speaking the language of Pakistan. The real concern here is whether there is any connection between such statements and foreign agendas. If so, this poses a serious threat to national security."

The BJP leader further reacted to Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule, as she praised PM Modi's inclusive approach in sending delegations comprising Opposition leaders to friendly nations to brief them post-Operation Sindoor.

"Supriya Sule has spoken with grace and balance. When the Prime Minister invited all Opposition leaders to a special meeting and they responded positively, the nation witnessed a rare moment of unity. Truth is truth -- it cannot be distorted or defeated. And she acknowledged that," Khandelwal said.

Khandelwal further reacted to the INDIA bloc's continued protests over the Election Commission's revision of the voter roll in Bihar. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other senior Opposition leaders have been protesting in the Parliament complex for seven consecutive days, demanding a rollback.

"Protest has become a daily ritual for Congress and its allies. The Election Commission has acted fully within its jurisdiction. Even the Supreme Court has upheld this. So, where's the question now? Should names of deceased individuals, duplicate voters, or those without proper domicile remain on the voter list? Would any responsible citizen agree with that? The Opposition should reflect on these basic facts before launching such protests," he said.