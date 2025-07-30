403
Japan gets affected by Russia’s mega earthquake, urges evacuation
(MENAFN) Japanese authorities are urging tens of thousands of coastal residents to remain evacuated after tsunami waves struck the country’s Pacific coastline on Wednesday. The waves were triggered by a powerful earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.
According to Japan’s Meteorological Agency, tsunami waves of up to 60 centimeters were recorded at Kuji Port in Iwate Prefecture and in the town of Hamanaka in Hokkaido. Ishinomaki Port in Miyagi Prefecture reported 50 cm waves, and Yokohama Port saw a 30 cm surge.
Smaller waves were observed earlier in the day along Hokkaido’s eastern coast, including 30 cm readings at Hanasaki Port in Nemuro at 10:30 am, Hamanaka at 10:36 am, and Kushiro Port at 10:42 am local time.
Authorities have issued evacuation orders and are advising residents near the coast or rivers to move to higher ground and remain there until the tsunami warning is lifted.
The tsunami has also impacted air and rail transportation. Sendai Airport in northeastern Japan suspended operations, with flights rerouted or delayed. Train services in some affected areas have also been suspended as a safety measure.
