Solar Hybrid Inverter Market Size to Reach USD 20.78 Billion in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) July 30, 2025 - The rising demand for clean energy is a major driver for the revenue growth of solar hybrid inverter market. Governments, industries, and consumers are now increasingly shift toward sustainable power solutions to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. This growing focus on renewable energy sources, particularly solar power, is fueling the adoption of hybrid inverter systems that can efficiently manage energy from both solar panels and batteries.
In 2024, global solar installations approached 600 GW, marking a 33% rise compared to the previous year and pushing total installed capacity beyond 2 terawatts. This surge in solar capacity is driving the need for advanced inverter technologies that can optimize energy usage, enhance system reliability, and support grid stability, thereby fueling revenue growth of the market. In August 2023, U.S.-based inverter manufacturer Aims Power launched a hybrid inverter tailored for solar-battery systems, offered in two power configurations—4.6 kW and 9.6 kW—with corresponding solar input capacities of 6.9 kW and 15 kW, respectively.
However, regulatory and policy barriers are posing a significant challenge to the revenue growth of the solar hybrid inverter market by creating operational and investment uncertainties. The absence of standardized regulations across regions, delays in implementing supportive policies, and inconsistent incentive structures make it challenging for manufacturers and investors to scale operations. Stringent grid integration requirements, complex permitting processes, and outdated regulatory frameworks further slow down deployment.
Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:
Based on the product, the solar hybrid inverter market is segmented into single-phase hybrid solar inverter and three-phase hybrid solar inverter.
The three-phase hybrid solar inverter segment held the largest revenue share in the solar hybrid inverter market in 2024, driven by strong demand in large-scale commercial and industrial applications. In October 2022, China-based manufacturer Solis, operating under the Ginlong Technologies brand and ranked as the third-largest inverter brand globally, launched its sixth-generation three-phase hybrid inverter. The product offers improved connectivity and compatibility with a wide range of battery brands.
Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:
The Asia Pacific market held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by increasing demand for clean energy and rising investments in solar power systems across the region, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. In 2022, China emerged as the global leader in clean energy investments, contributing nearly half of the world’s spending on low-carbon initiatives. The country invested approximately USD 546 billion in areas such as solar and wind energy, electric vehicles, and battery technologies.
The European market is projected to experience rapid revenue growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing investments in solar power systems across the region, particularly in the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy. Europe is currently undergoing a significant expansion in solar installations, with the European Union expected to reach a record 89 GW of new renewable energy capacity in 2025, of which 70 GW will be from solar energy.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The Solar Hybrid Inverter market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:
o SMA Solar Technology AG
o Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
o Luminous Power Technologies
o Havells India Ltd
o WHC SOLAR
o Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
o MICROTEK
o Delta Electronics
o Ginlong Technologies Co.
o Growatt New Energy
o Flin Technologies Private Limited
o KACO New Energy
o Voltronic Power Technology Corp
o SolaX Power
o Sungrow
o Fronius International
o SolarEdge Technologies
o Victron Energy
Major Strategic Developments by Leading Competitors:
Solis: On May 08, 2025, Solar inverter manufacturing company Solis launched two groundbreaking products that redefine standards in solar and energy storage technology. The world’s largest wall-mounted hybrid inverter and Solis AI, an intelligent energy assistant aimed at automating and enhancing solar energy management for residential and commercial users. These launches align with Solis’ 20th anniversary, marking two decades of innovation in the solar industry.
Lennox: On August 05, 2023, Shenzhen Senergy Technology Co., Ltd., a leading provider of solar PV inverters and solutions, officially opened its new Pingshan Manufacturing Facility in Shenzhen. This significant development highlights Senergy's dedication to advancing next-generation intelligent energy technologies and supporting Net-Zero Emission goals. Covering an area of 24,000 square meters, the Pingshan facility will function as a center for research, development, and smart manufacturing of on-grid and hybrid PV inverters and related solutions.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented global Solar Hybrid Inverter market on the basis of product, power rating, battery technology, end-use, and region:
• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Single-Phase Hybrid Solar Inverter
o Three-Phase Hybrid Solar Inverter
• Battery Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Lead-Acid
o Lithium-Ion
o Flow Battery
o Others
• Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Low Power (Up to 5 kW)
o Medium Power (5 kW - 30 kW)
o High Power (Above 30 kW)
• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Commercial
o Residential
o Industrial
o Others
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
o Europe
a. Germany
b. France
c. U.K.
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Benelux
g. Nordic Countries
h. Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Oceania
f. ASEAN Countries
g. Rest of APAC
o Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
o Middle East & Africa
a. GCC Countries
b. South Africa
c. Israel
d. Turkey
e. Rest of MEA
