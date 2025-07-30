Uzbekistan, Totalenergies Explore New Horizons For Renewable Energy Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister Akram Aliev met with TotalEnergies Renewables' Managing Director Aizada Seitniyazova to review ongoing projects and explore expanded, sustainable cooperation for the future, Trend reports.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed the practical implementation of TotalEnergies' ongoing projects in Uzbekistan. Special emphasis was placed on expanding future cooperation, identifying new promising opportunities, and fostering stable, long-term engagement.

The sides confirmed their commitment to maintaining regular dialogue and further strengthening the partnership to achieve sustainable and mutually beneficial results.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company operating in approximately 120 countries. The company produces and markets a wide range of energies, including oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables, and electricity. Sustainability remains central to TotalEnergies' strategy, projects, and operations worldwide.