Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Totalenergies Explore New Horizons For Renewable Energy Partnership

Uzbekistan, Totalenergies Explore New Horizons For Renewable Energy Partnership


2025-07-30 05:07:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 30. Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister Akram Aliev met with TotalEnergies Renewables' Managing Director Aizada Seitniyazova to review ongoing projects and explore expanded, sustainable cooperation for the future, Trend reports.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed the practical implementation of TotalEnergies' ongoing projects in Uzbekistan. Special emphasis was placed on expanding future cooperation, identifying new promising opportunities, and fostering stable, long-term engagement.

The sides confirmed their commitment to maintaining regular dialogue and further strengthening the partnership to achieve sustainable and mutually beneficial results.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company operating in approximately 120 countries. The company produces and markets a wide range of energies, including oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables, and electricity. Sustainability remains central to TotalEnergies' strategy, projects, and operations worldwide.

MENAFN30072025000187011040ID1109861567

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search