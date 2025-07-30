403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egyptian Crews Extinguish Blaze on MSC Container Vessel
(MENAFN) Egyptian teams played a crucial role in extinguishing a blaze that broke out late Tuesday aboard a container vessel managed by the Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirmed on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
The ministry disclosed it received an urgent alert from the marine control center in Ras Gharib, located on the Red Sea coast, about a fire erupting in the engine room of the container ship PUMBA. At the time, the vessel was navigating near an offshore oil platform.
In immediate response, the ministry coordinated with relevant agencies and deployed four tugboats owned by petroleum firms to aid firefighting and rescue efforts.
"The joint efforts resulted in full control of the fire with no casualties, and the vessel was towed to a safe anchorage area, away from operational zones and vital navigation routes," it stated.
Maritime tracking sources identify the PUMBA as a 294-meter-long container ship flying the Liberian flag. The vessel is currently operating in the Red Sea and is part of the Mediterranean Shipping Company's extensive global fleet, one of the world’s largest container shipping enterprises.
The ministry disclosed it received an urgent alert from the marine control center in Ras Gharib, located on the Red Sea coast, about a fire erupting in the engine room of the container ship PUMBA. At the time, the vessel was navigating near an offshore oil platform.
In immediate response, the ministry coordinated with relevant agencies and deployed four tugboats owned by petroleum firms to aid firefighting and rescue efforts.
"The joint efforts resulted in full control of the fire with no casualties, and the vessel was towed to a safe anchorage area, away from operational zones and vital navigation routes," it stated.
Maritime tracking sources identify the PUMBA as a 294-meter-long container ship flying the Liberian flag. The vessel is currently operating in the Red Sea and is part of the Mediterranean Shipping Company's extensive global fleet, one of the world’s largest container shipping enterprises.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment