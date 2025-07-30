UAE Announces 'Advertiser Permit' For Social Media Influencers To Regulate Online Ads

The UAE Media Council on Wednesday announced the launch of the 'Advertiser Permit' to regulate advertisements published on social media, such as Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp.

Anyone posting advertising content, whether paid or unpaid, must now also obtain a permit. This requirement forms part of new regulations aimed at promoting transparency, professionalism, and consumer protection in digital advertising.

This step also aims to develop a flexible regulatory environment that keeps pace with the rapid transformations in the media industry by establishing clear mechanisms to govern advertising activities. The 'Advertiser Permit' will be granted free of charge for the first three years and will come into effect in three months.

The objectives of the permit is to:



Regulate and develop the advertising content economy.

Enhance the competitiveness of the digital advertising sector.

Encourage individual and institutional investment and attract content creators to the country. Protect the public from misleading or non-compliant advertisements.

Conditions and requirements for the advertiser permit:



A permit is mandatory to publish advertising content on social media.

Minimum age requirement is 18 (with possible exceptions for certain age groups based on terms and conditions).

Applicants must obtain a trade licensein electronic media from the relevant authorities (for citizens and residents).

For those under 18: the activity license must be issued under the name of a legal guardian. Visitors may obtain a "advertiser" permit through a licensed agency in the UAE.

Applications for the permit can be submitted through the website:

Trade licence requirements

By law, selling products or services in the UAE through social media platforms requires a valid trade or e-commerce licence issued by the Department of Economic Development (DED) or a relevant free zone authority. This includes individuals running home-based businesses or influencers monetising their platforms.

Under the federal law, failure to comply with these licensing requirements can result in severe penalties. Selling on social media without a trade licence may lead to fines of up to Dh500,000, confiscation of goods, and even imprisonment.

A new media law also came into effect in the UAE in May 29, introducing a strict regulatory framework for all media activities in the country. The law carries hefty penalties up to Dh1 million , for violations ranging from insulting religious beliefs to operating without a licence.