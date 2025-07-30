MECC Hosts UNIDO Experts To Support Ozone Protection
DOHA: As part of Qatar's ongoing international commitment to protecting the ozone layer, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Department of Chemical and Hazardous Waste Management, hosted a team of experts from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for a series of coordination meetings held from July 27 to 29, 2025.
The visit focused on monitoring the progress of the national plan for the phase-out of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), including the implementation of control mechanisms to regulate the circulation of these environmentally harmful substances.
The agenda included meetings with importing companies, as well as coordination sessions with customs officials, aiming to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and ensure compliance with environmental requirements under international agreements.
This initiative reflects the State of Qatar's active role and strong commitment as a party to the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol.
By enhancing cooperation with specialized international organizations, Qatar continues to contribute effectively to global efforts to protect the ozone layer.
The MECC emphasised that this visit underscores Qatar's ongoing efforts to meet its environmental obligations and support international actions to safeguard the planet and preserve environmental integrity for future generations.
