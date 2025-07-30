Purpose Brands Welcomes Dr. B To Help U.S. Consumers Tap HSA/FSA Plans For Memberships At Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method

Consumers can use the Dr. B telehealth service to help apply Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts for qualifying fitness memberships, personal training services and more at all U.S. club, studio locations

BOCA RATON, Fla. and WOODBURY, Minn., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers across the U.S. who seek the benefits of fitness as part of their preventive health and longevity plans can now tap into the Dr. B telehealth service, making it easier to use their HSA/FSA dollars to join any of the fitness brands in the Purpose Brands portfolio. The service is available today via AnytimeFitness , Orangetheory and BasecampFitness . The Bar Method will offer the Dr. B service before the end of 2025.

"Exercise is medicine, and we must do whatever we can to make it more accessible and affordable for all Americans," said Nick Herrild, U.S. President, Anytime Fitness. "Anytime Fitness and our other fitness brands are with our members on every step of their health and wellness journey, and we're thrilled that Dr. B can offer services to help them cover those costs. We need to move fitness more closely to the healthcare equation for all Americans, and this is a strong step in that direction."

With a streamlined online consultation, Dr. B will help consumers, as well as existing members, determine whether the dollars in their Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) can cover monthly dues for qualifying memberships, personal training services and more.

Anytime Fitness is focused on a personalized fitness and wellness plan for each individual member. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers health and wellness training, nutrition, and recovery guidance in the club or via the AF app, plus club membership offers access to more than 5,500 Anytime Fitness clubs in 40 countries and territories and on all seven continents. Members with Apple services can also access Apple Fitness+ content via the AF app.

Orangetheory® Fitness is a heart rate-based group workout that combines science, performance-tracking technology and expert coaching, designed to supercharge metabolism and cardiorespiratory health to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Each of the workouts is led by a certified coach to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continue to challenge themselves.

Basecamp Fitness is the all-in, high-intensity group workout that packs 50 minutes of supercharged calorie burn into just 35, making it one of the most efficient and effective workouts on the market. Alternating between air bike, floor strength, and an optional 10 minutes of core, members benefit from intense cardio, strength training and abdominal training in every session. The Basecamp app helps members monitor and validate workouts, track results and health data and stay connected with their community.

The Bar Method is built on principles of high-repetition, low-impact resistance training, the science of physical therapy, and an unparalleled teacher training program. Its barre-based approach to personalized, total mind and body fitness blends elements of Pilates, yoga and strength training into a ballet-inspired barre workout that delivers increased strength, endurance and resilience.

Dr.B is a telehealth service that works to make access to healthcare more efficient and equitable, helping patients get affordable care and everyday prescriptions, while expanding access to those who need it most.

"There's no question that exercise plays a huge role in improving health, and we're seeing more and more patients looking into how they can use their HSA or FSA to cover fitness expenses," said Cyrus Massoumi, founder and CEO, Dr. B. "We connect people with licensed providers who help determine if fitness can support their health condition, and our platform handles the medical and compliance steps behind the scenes-so patients can trust the process, get the paperwork they need, and focus on feeling their best. We're excited to work with Purpose Brands to help more people access affordable ways to support their health through movement."

About Dr. B

Dr. B provides affordable telehealth services that deliver the same care and quality you'd expect to receive from your favorite doctor-without the waiting room. On top of offering $15 consultations for a wide range of conditions and dynamic longevity programs, Dr. B works with fitness industry leaders to bring healthcare and exercise closer together with accessible tools and treatments that promote an active, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit drb .

About Purpose Brands, LLC

Purpose Brands is here to make personal health and wellness accessible for people worldwide. The company holds the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness , Orangetheory Fitness , Waxing the City , Basecamp Fitness /SUMHIIT Fitness , The Bar Method , Stronger U Nutrition , Healthy Contributions and Provision Security . Together, these brands generate USD$3.7 billion in revenue, operating across 50 countries on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate growth and deliver exceptional member experiences, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry. For more information, visit PurposeBrands .

