964 Media: The New Digital Platform Aiming to Tell Iraq's Unheard Stories
(MENAFNEditorial) ERBIL, Iraq – In a media landscape often defined by political rivalries and sectarian polarization, a new digital media organization named "964 Media" is attempting to offer a different narrative. Launched in 2023, the platform aims to focus on the human-interest and local stories that are often overlooked by major media outlets.
Behind the project is veteran journalist and political commentator Hiwa Osman. With over two decades of experience in Iraqi media, Osman believes there is a significant gap between the news that media outlets cover and the reality that ordinary citizens live daily.
"Iraqi media has too often become an arena for politicians," said Hiwa Osman in a statement. "At 964 Media, we want to turn our cameras toward people's lives—the farmer in the south, the teacher in Ramadi, and the young person with a dream in Sulaimani. The name '964,' which is Iraq's country code, symbolizes this vision."
964 Media’s operational model is distinct. Instead of concentrating on high-level political conflicts, it relies on a wide network of local correspondents across Iraq's provinces to find and report on human-interest stories. Its content, published in Kurdish (Sorani), Arabic, and English, includes not only daily news but also in-depth analytical reports, video documentaries, and podcasts.
One of the organization's primary goals, as stated in its founding mission, is to "bridge divides" among the different components of Iraqi society. By shedding light on shared human experiences and daily challenges, 964 Media seeks to become a bridge between groups that traditional media often portray as adversaries.
But the challenges are significant. Operating as an independent entity in a media funding environment that is heavily reliant on political patronage is no easy task. Media analysts believe that 964 Media's ability to remain an independent voice will be the true test of this project's future.
Nevertheless, the emergence of 964 Media as part of a new generation of digital media offers hope for a renewal in Iraqi journalism—a shift away from political discourse and toward the human story.
