India Two-Wheeler Market Share, Size, Key Players, Industry Growth, And Forecast Report 2025-2033

According to IMARC Group's report titled“ India Two-Wheeler Market by Type (Scooters, Mopeds, Motorcycle, Electric Two-Wheeler), Technology (ICE, Electric), Transmission (Manual, Automatic), Engine Capacity (<100cc, 100-125cc, 126-180cc, 181-250cc, 251-500cc, 501-800cc, 801-1600cc, >1600cc), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Petrol, Diesel, LPG/CNG, Battery), End-User (Personal, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline Channels, Online Channels), and Region 2025-2033 “, The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market share, growth, trends, and regional insights.

How Big is the India Two-Wheeler Industry ?

The India two-wheeler market was valued at 24.9 Million Units in 2024 and is projected to grow to 92.0 Million Units by 2033, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.64% from 2025 to 2033 .

India Two-Wheeler Market Trends:

India's two-wheeler market is in a transformative phase where the evolving consumer mindset, emerging technologies, and new regulations colliding. EVs are booming with manufacturers launching eye-catching and affordable electric scooters and motorcycles to cater to the needs of eco-conscious buyers. With the rise in petrol/diesel prices hastening the shift towards electric and fuel-efficient vehicles, we both identified the increases in demand for alternatives. Another trend we saw, is the increase in demand for premium two-wheelers loaded with features like connectivity applications, ABS, and safety features.

The rise of shared mobility and bike rentals among youth was already a trend pre-pandemic; the pandemic has caused more long-term shifts in their actual mode of trans-formations. With government stimulus often referred to as the FAME scheme being developed by governments to jump-start the adoption of electric vehicles. The shift to the ecosystem of online sales has been considerable; it has allowed customers to compare models, locate leasing/financing options, purchase online, shop remotely, and have the vehicle shipped to their homes. There is also a rapidly growing trend of integrating AI and IoT in two-wheeler to enhance the user experience with features like smart navigation, predictive maintenance and real-time diagnostics.

India Two-Wheeler Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

The India two-wheeler market has significant untapped potential for future growth, driven by increasing urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and the need for low-cost personal mobility solutions. The combination of the growing young population base and a growing middle class has fueled demand for two-wheelers, particularly in semi-urban and rural locations where public transport is inadequate. The rising numbers of financing options and EMI (Equated Monthly Installments) schemes have opened up the two-wheeler to greater numbers of consumers. The electric vehicle (EV) two-wheeler segment has not even begun to ramp up, but will eventually reach an inflected point driven by government incentives, declining battery costs, rising environmental concerns, and advancing battery technology.

Manufacturers are also focused on localization and cost, making affordable models available to a greater number of consumers. The aftermarket services segment is buoyed by all things related to maintenance service, as well as accessory and spare parts. Additionally, there are advancements in battery and charging investment that are expected to mitigate range anxiety. The competitive landscape in the market will become even more pronounced with manufacturers introducing a growing number of innovative models, both domestic and international, in an increasingly competitive segment. Overall, through a fortuitous set of economic conditions and evolving consumer needs, the market is positioned for sustained growth in the period relevant to efficiency and the environment.

By the IMARC Group, the Top Competitive Landscapes Operating in the Industry:



India Two-Wheeler Market Segmentation:

The market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the segments, highlighting those with the largest India two-wheeler market share . It includes forecasts for the period 2025-2033 and historical data from 2019-2024 for the following segments.

Breakup by Type:



Scooters

Mopeds

Motorcycle Electric Two-Wheeler

Motorcycles currently dominate the overall market, holding the largest share due to their affordability, fuel efficiency, and widespread usage across both urban and rural regions in India.

Breakup by Technology:



ICE Electric

The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) segment currently holds the largest share of the India two-wheeler market due to its affordability, availability, and established infrastructure.

Breakup by Transmission:



Manual Automatic

The manual segment currently holds the largest share in the market, indicating strong consumer preference and widespread usage across various end-use industries and applications.

Breakup by Engine Capacity:



<100cc

100-125cc

126-180cc

181-250cc

251-500cc

501-800cc

801-1600cc >1600cc

The 100-125cc segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market, driven by its fuel efficiency, affordability, and strong demand among urban and semi-urban commuters.

Breakup by Fuel Type:



Gasoline

Petrol

Diesel

LPG/CNG Battery

Petrol is currently the largest and most dominant segment in the market, accounting for a significant share due to its widespread use and consumer preference.

Breakup by End User:



Personal Commercial

The personal segment holds the largest share in the market, driven by rising individual awareness, increased disposable income, and growing demand for customized and convenient solutions.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Offline Channels Online Channels

Offline channels currently represent the largest segment of the market, accounting for the highest share due to their widespread availability, consumer trust, and traditional shopping habits.

Breakup by Region:



North India

West and Central India

East India South India

West and Central India demonstrates a significant and sustained dominance in the market, driven by strong industrial growth, favorable policies, and increasing consumer demand across various sectors.

Other key areas covered in the report:



COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Market Dynamics

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Top Winning Strategies

Recent Industry News Key Technological Trends & Development

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

