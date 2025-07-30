RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2025 Released: Check Your Exam Centre Now

RRB NTPC Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the city slip for NTPC Under Graduation Level Exam. Through the RRB NTPC Exam City Intimation Slip, candidates can prepare for their travel by getting the details of their exam city. Candidates can access the city slip on the official website of RRB Chandigarh, gov, using their login details.

RRB NTPC Exam Dates

The NTPC Under Graduation Level (CEN 06/2024- NTPC UG) exam will be conducted by RRB from August 7 to September 9, 2025 at the scheduled examination centres across the country.

How to Download the Steps to RRB NTPC Exam City Slip

Step 1: To download RRB Exam City Slip 2025, visit the official website gov.

Step 2: Click on Login on the home page of the website.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials (application registration number/password) and submit it.

Step 4: The exam city slip will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and get the details of your exam city

RRB NTPC Exam Admit Cards

The admit card will be issued 4 days before the exam date. It is expected that the admit card will be made available for download by RRB on August 4, 2025, for the exam scheduled for August 7th.

All candidates must remember that the exam city slip is not the admit card. When going to the examination centre, candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid original ID proof. Without these, entry to the examination hall will not be allowed.

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern

A total of 100 questions will be asked in the RRB NTPC exam question paper, out of which 40 questions will be from General Awareness, 30 questions from Mathematics and 30 questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam duration is 90 minutes. 1/3 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.