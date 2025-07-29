Chatbot Channels Launches Advanced AI-Powered Customer Engagement Platform For Smes

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“AI should simplify-not complicate-customer communication. Our platform was built to empower SMEs with scalable, intelligent automation that doesn't require a technical team,” said Bert Rodriguez, Owner and Manager of Chatbot Channels."Chatbot Channels, an AI technology company managed by Bert Rodriguez, has launched a new AI-powered customer communication platform designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) enhance engagement, reduce costs, and automate service operations. The platform leverages conversational AI and multi-channel integration to streamline user interaction across web, social, and messaging platforms, setting a new standard for digital customer experience.

Chatbot Channels, an emerging leader in conversational AI, today announced the official release of its proprietary customer engagement platform tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Spearheaded by founder and manager Bert Rodriguez, the platform integrates artificial intelligence with advanced multi-channel messaging capabilities, aiming to revolutionize how businesses handle digital customer service and lead generation.

Positioned at the intersection of AI and automation, the platform is designed to operate across popular digital channels-websites, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and SMS-providing businesses with a single solution to manage real-time conversations, automate tasks, and enhance customer satisfaction.



Meeting the Demands of a New Digital Era

In an age where over 70% of consumers expect instant responses from businesses, companies are under pressure to modernize their customer interaction models. Chatbot Channels addresses this demand by delivering a flexible, no-code AI platform that automates lead capture, appointment booking, FAQs, and more.

businesses that implement AI-driven communication tools report up to a 20% increase in customer satisfactio and a 30% reduction in operational costs.

Bert Rodriguez shared insights into the company's mission:“Chatbot Channels is about eliminating the friction in customer service for small businesses. We designed the platform to be intuitive, fast to deploy, and powerful enough to scale with the company's growth.”

Platform Highlights and FeaturesAI-Powered Automation

The platform utilizes Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning to understand user intent and deliver contextual responses, drastically reducing the need for human intervention in routine tasks.

Multi-Channel Integration

Chatbot Channels seamlessly integrates with websites, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more, ensuring customers can reach businesses where they're most active.

Real-Time Analytics

Live dashboards allow business owners to track conversation performance, user behavior, and engagement metrics for data-driven decision-making.





No-Code Builder

With an easy-to-use visual editor, SMEs can build, test, and deploy AI workflows without writing a single line of code-ideal for non-technical users.

Addressing a Growing Market Need

The conversational AI market is projected to exceed $29 billion by 2030. Yet, adoption among small businesses remains relatively low due to complexity and high entry costs. Chatbot Channels aims to close that gap by offering an accessible and affordable platform designed specifically for smaller organizations that lack in-house technical expertise.

“SMEs shouldn't be left behind in the AI revolution,” said Rodriguez.“Our tool levels the playing field by delivering enterprise-grade automation without the enterprise-grade complexity.”

Use Cases Driving Business Efficiency

Early adopters of Chatbot Channels have successfully automated key processes including:



24/7 Customer Support

Product Recommendations

Reservation and Appointment Scheduling

Real-time FAQs and Inquiry Routing Lead Qualification and CRM Integration

Businesses report reduced response time by up to 60% and increased conversion rates from digital inquiries by more than 35%, illustrating the platform's measurable impact.

Compliance and Data Security

The system is built with data privacy in mind. It adheres to GDPR and CCPA standards and utilizes end-to-end encryption across all communication channels, ensuring user data is protected.

“Trust is foundational,” said Rodriguez.“From encryption to compliance protocols, we've built safeguards that businesses can rely on.”

About Chatbot Channels

Chatbot Channels is a technology company dedicated to developing accessible, intelligent automation tools for small and medium-sized enterprises. Led by Bert Rodriguez, the company focuses on delivering solutions that simplify customer engagement through AI-driven communication systems. The platform supports seamless integration across multiple channels and provides businesses with the tools they need to scale efficiently in the digital era.