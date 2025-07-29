MENAFN - GetNews) Electrolytic treatment of plastic liner of Thermos cup: the importance of electrolyte concentration

In the production process of thermos cup , electrolytic treatment is one of the key links in the manufacture of plastic liner. Electrolytic treatment can not only enhance the durability and stability of plastic liner, but also improve its corrosion resistance. However, the control of electrolyte concentration is crucial to the entire electrolytic treatment process, which directly affects the quality and service life of the liner.

1. Purpose of electrolytic treatmentElectrolytic treatment is a technology that forms a protective film on the surface of plastic through electrolysis. This protective film can effectively prevent the plastic liner from chemically reacting due to contact with various liquids during long-term use, thereby extending the service life of the liner. In addition, electrolytic treatment can also improve the hardness and wear resistance of the plastic surface, making it more suitable for containers that need to frequently contact liquids, such as Thermos Cups .

2. Selection of electrolyte concentrationThe selection of electrolyte concentration needs to be determined according to the material and expected performance of the plastic liner. Generally speaking, the electrolyte concentration ranges from 5% to 15%. Too low a concentration may result in incomplete formation of the protective film, affecting the protective effect of the liner; while too high a concentration may make the protective film too thick, resulting in reduced flexibility and durability of the liner.

(I) 5% - 8% concentrationFor some more sensitive plastic materials, such as polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE), it is recommended to use an electrolyte concentration of 5% - 8%. This concentration range can form a thin and uniform protective film, which can provide sufficient protection without negatively affecting the flexibility of the plastic.

(II) 8% - 12% concentrationFor common plastic materials, such as polycarbonate (PC) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), an electrolyte concentration of 8% - 12% is a more ideal choice. This concentration range can form a relatively strong protective film, effectively improving the corrosion resistance and wear resistance of the liner.

(III) 12% - 15% concentrationFor some plastic materials that require higher protective performance, such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), an electrolyte concentration of 12% - 15% can be used. This high-concentration electrolyte can form a thick and strong protective film, which is suitable for thermos cups that need to be in long-term contact with corrosive liquids such as strong acids and alkalis.

3. Precautions for electrolytic treatmentWhen performing electrolytic treatment, in addition to controlling the electrolyte concentration, you also need to pay attention to the following points:Temperature control: The temperature of the electrolyte should be kept between 20°C - 30°C. Excessive temperature may cause deformation of the plastic material control: The time of electrolytic treatment is generally controlled at 10 - 30 minutes, and the specific time is adjusted according to the material and concentration.

Uniformity: Ensure that the electrolyte is evenly distributed on the plastic surface to avoid local concentrations that are too high or too low.