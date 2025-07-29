Select Water Solutions Announces Release Of 2024 Sustainability Report

In 2024, Select treated or recycled 20.0 billion gallons of water, a 9% increase from 2023 while also increasing our environmentally-responsible disposal volumes by 41% from 2023, reflecting our continued progress in expanding our Water Infrastructure segment

Select meaningfully exceeded the annual water recycling and employee safety targets embedded in the Company's sustainability-linked credit facility for 2024 by 324% and 49%, respectively

Select's focus on reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions resulted in a 8% year-over-year reduction in combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions during 2024

GAINESVILLE, Texas, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions (NYSE: WTTR ), a leading provider of sustainable water management and chemical solutions, proudly announces the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report. This report underscores Select's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, operational excellence, and innovative practices that drive sustainable growth in the energy sector.

John Schmitz, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, stated, "At Select, sustainability is at the core of what we do, and 2024 marked a year of strong growth and milestones for our business. We significantly expanded our recycling operations and infrastructure asset portfolio in 2024 and signed multiple long-term contracts for the development of additional facilities over the course of 2025 and 2026. Additionally, we continued to make strong progress on our beneficial reuse solutions throughout the year, completing several pilot projects and commencing larger scale reuse pilots to further our efforts to commercially repurpose produced water and reduce the energy industry's environmental footprint.

"As we reflect on Select's 2024 achievements, and how these relate to sustainability and environmental performance, we are very encouraged by the progress we continue to make and we are on pace to further advance our stated goals and sustainability endeavors during 2025. We meaningfully exceeded the produced water recycling and safety performance targets associated with our prior sustainability-linked credit facility in 2024, thereby continuing to benefit from an improved cost of capital with our strategic financing partners. Importantly, we have reset the bar for these targets much higher in our new sustainability-linked credit facility, which closed in January 2025, as we continue to prioritize sustainability and safety in our everyday operations. We remain committed to setting the benchmark in sustainable water management solutions, optimizing operations to exceed environmental standards and reinforce our industry leadership. We would like to express great gratitude to our talented and dedicated employees for their relentless commitment to safe and sustainable operations, and to our shareholders and other community stakeholders for their ongoing support," concluded Mr. Schmitz.

Select's 2024 Sustainability Report outlines the policies, processes, procedures, and performance by which Select Water Solutions sets and advances its environmental, social, and governance objectives. The report highlights the Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its efforts to foster sustainable development within the communities where it operates.

Highlights of Select's 2024 sustainability report include:



Select reduced total scope 1 & 2 emissions by 8% from last year's performance, supported by continued investment in pipeline infrastructure, fleet replacements, Tier-4 upgrades, and other efforts to further reduce emissions.

Select treated or recycled 477 million barrels (20 billion gallons) of produced water across its operations during 2024, a 9% year-over-year increase.

Select increased recycled water volumes as a percentage of total water volumes sold by 20% during 2024, thereby reducing the consumption of freshwater resources.

Select increased environmentally-responsible wastewater disposal volumes by 41% in 2024.

Select meaningfully surpassed the annual threshold and target levels for both TRIR (49% outperformance) and recycled produced water via fixed facilities (324% outperformance) as outlined in Select's prior sustainability-linked credit facility.

Select achieved a lost time incident rate and total recordable incident rate ("TRIR") of 0.25 and 0.54 respectively.

In conjunction with its new sustainability-linked credit facility, Select reevaluated and increased its sustainability-linked goals to display further dedication to environmental stewardship.



Established a 14% target increase in our recycled produced water volumes at our fixed facilities during 2025, further increasing by 17.5% annually until reaching a 403 million barrel per year target in 2029.

Additionally, our TRIR target reduces by approximately 1.5% each year, requiring Select to outperform the industry average TRIR by 35% by 2029.

Select reduced spill incidents across the board, decreasing chemical spill incidents by 60% and water spills by 18% since 2023.

Deployed more than 200 miles of the Company's proprietary TideLineTM lay-flat water transfer hose in order to enhance fluid transfer efficiency, reduce environmental impacts, and decrease operational risks, particularly when transporting produced or treated produced water. Efforts to reduce GHG emissions resulted in a 33 thousand metric ton reduction in Scope 1 emissions, while limiting the increase in Scope 2 emissions to 9 thousand metric tons. This increase in Scope 2 emissions is attributed to the Company's ongoing growth and efforts to electrify operations associated with its additional water infrastructure buildout.

The 2024 Sustainability Report reviews the application of Select's business principles and supporting policies across its operations. It includes comprehensive discussions with internal and external stakeholders, supplemented by consultations with third-party experts. This report follows the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Sustainable Industry Classification System (SICS) for the Oil & Gas Services, Water Utilities, and Chemicals industries, and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. Select is committed to regularly reporting on our ESG policies, procedures, and performance through our website and annual Sustainability Report. Readers are encouraged to view the complete Sustainability Report at .

